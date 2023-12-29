ABC 10News Pet of the Week: Marley
Marley, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week, is up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.
Marley, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week, is up for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.
Their relationship was rocky from the start. Elon Musk's biographer says his friends and family didn't want them to get married.
Photos show the reunion with Ares, a Florida pup known for his cuddling.
"My wife and my seven sisters have very clearly informed me this is not their normal."
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
The 2-year-old terrier mix made a full recovery from the attack and is looking for a quiet home. Meanwhile, police want to find who did it.
Folks, maybe you need to double-check (or triple-check!) the number before you hit send. Because wooooof.
The two encountered fertility struggles around Leon's birth and throughout their relationship after
FIRST PERSON: Emerald Fennell’s risqué thriller has had the nation clutching its pearls this festive season, and has made for awkward family viewing. I watched it with my mum and dad, writes Ellie Harrison, and survived to tell the tale
Highly critical parents push their kids to be perfect, according to a therapist. It can lead to burnout and people-pleasing as adults.
"My favorite Christmas yet," Johnson wrote in her caption
The family of six is having fun in the sun this Christmas
Ahead of her wedding to Gerry Turner, take a look back at what Nist wore for her first ceremony
Emma Heming Willis said she’s grateful for the supportive community she’s able to lean on and how they help her “feel less alone” since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.
The soccer legend has been spending quality time with family over the holiday season
The comedian canceled several of his scheduled comedy shows due to "unforeseen circumstances" before stepping out with the 'Outer Banks' actress
The 'Days of Our Lives' star filed for divorce from Sheree in July 2022 after being married for over two decades
Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say. Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday. The man and the
Her divorce filing comes a few days ahead of what would have been their four-year wedding anniversary
Walker married Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021