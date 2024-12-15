ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: King Tides and sunny skies
ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: King Tides and sunny skies
ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: King Tides and sunny skies
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
VANCOUVER — BC Hydro says it's working to restore power to around 240,000 customers on the West Coast as high winds batter the province.
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach just north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to
Upon arriving to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the bear cub was dehydrated, anemic, underweight and suffering ear infections and a skin infection.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
On Friday, the cause of the Franklin Fire remained under investigation, Cal Fire said. Rain was also expected in the region Saturday, per the NWS.
The shale drilling techniques that led to a boom in oil and gas output have also spurred the development of geothermal, which in theory could provide a stable source of power equal to the demand of India and the United States combined, the IEA said on Friday. Speaking after publication of the Paris-based agency's first report on geothermal energy, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said the source was suited to providing the massive amounts of stable energy data centres require.
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss top headlines related to climate change in the Dec. 13 edition of Climate In The News.
Pets forced to evacuate by the Franklin Fire in Malibu have found shelter at the Agoura Animal Care Center. The fire stands at 20% containment as of Thursday.
OAKLAND, Wis. (AP) — Roughly 70000 gallons (264,978 litres) of oil from a pipeline spilled into the ground in Wisconsin, officials said.
Scientists suspect the first complete specimen ever recorded of the world’s rarest whale died from head injuries, an expert said Friday. The first dissection of a spade-toothed whale, a type of beaked whale, was completed last week after a painstaking examination at a research center near the New Zealand city of Dunedin, the local people who led the scientific team, Te Rūnanga Ōtākou, said in a statement issued by the New Zealand Department of Conservation. There have only been seven known sightings and never of a living spade-toothed whale.
While barometres got an unusual workout across eastern Ontario, the strong high paradoxically triggered an unusual feature across Lake Ontario