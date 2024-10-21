ABC 10News Pinpoint Forecast with Max Goldwasser: Keep the warmth coming
The system became Nadine before making landfall in Belize on Saturday
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Oscar brought heavy rains and winds to Cuba, an island beleaguered by a massive power outage, late Sunday after striking the southeastern Bahamas earlier in the day, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Temperatures will plunge into freefall over the next 24 hours as a chilly, snowy pattern arrives in Alberta to start the week
HAVANA (AP) — Millions of people in Cuba were left without electricity for two days after the nation's energy grid went down when one of the island's major power plants failed. The widespread blackout that swept across the county was the worst in years.
A low-pressure system sweeping into British Columbia will tap into a moisture-laden Category 4 atmospheric river to wring out extensive rainfall and flooding across portions of the province.
Photos and videos of flooding have trickled out of B.C. as an atmospheric river continues to soak parts of the province
First responders in Coquitlam, B.C., spent much of the weekend searching for a person who is missing after their home was washed away in a mudslide triggered by torrential rain across British Columbia's south coast.
Oscar, a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, reached Cuba after making landfall in the Bahamas hours earlier.
B.C. residents will need to beware the risk for additional flooding and other potential impacts, including road washouts, rockfalls, and even landslides where the heavier rain continues to fall on Sunday. We could also see travel delays and power outages from gusty winds.
Although California dairy farmers had heard about the H5N1 bird flu before it hit, none was prepared for the devastation it would cause in some herds.
Hurricane Oscar, just southwest of the coast of the Great Inagua Island, is expected to reach Guantanamo or Cuba as a hurricane on Sunday
Hurricane Helene flooded thousands of homes that were not in flood zones, which means many lack coverage for the damage done. Here's what this means for homeowners.
Oscar was also the eighth named storm to form since Sept. 24, breaking a record for most named storm formations between Sept. 24 and Oct. 19.
The rainfall totals across the sunshine coast have been exceptional but how does it compare to the rainfall event from 2021? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
The Weather Network's Victoria Fenn Alvarado provides the national forecast for the weekend, as B.C. prepares for potential flooding from an atmospheric river. An increasing snow threat in parts of Canada.
A flood warning was issued Saturday after an outburst from a glacial lake in Alaska's capital. Suicide Basin is a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above the city of Juneau. Since 2011 it has released glacier lake outburst floods each year that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.
Madeline Furnas could see the heavy rain unleashed by Hurricane Milton from her hospital window, but she knew she had to focus on giving birth to her first child.
Tropical Storm Nadine will make landfall, other area being watched for development
Cuba was plunged into darkness for a second time on Saturday after its electrical grid collapsed again hours after authorities announced they had begun re-establishing service.