ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Ava Kershner: King tides return this weekend!

Storyful

Crews in western New York worked to plow through mounds of snow on Thursday, December 12, as lake-effect snow slammed the region.This footage was filmed and posted to X by @shipdadip, who said they filmed it in Orchard Park on Thursday morning. “Ain’t making it to Cleveland today,” the post read.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.Lake-effect snow was forecast to continue in the area throughout Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @shipdadip via Storyful