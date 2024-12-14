ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Ava Kershner: King tides return this weekend!
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson is near Fergus, Ontario.
The atmosphere is acting like we’re already in La Niña. The ocean hasn’t gotten the memo
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
Falling gas prices are good news for Canadian drivers, who prefer black, gas-powered SUVs, according to a new survey.
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
Canada will cut carbon emissions 45 to 50 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035, the federal government announced today, signalling a small advance over the current target but falling short of what a key group of climate experts had recommended to the government.Put more simply, Canada will have to slash carbon emissions by at least 41 per cent in the next 10 years. The new target for the 2035 milestone year will be followed by a multi-year consultation process to craft a plan to reach the target,
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
Crews in western New York worked to plow through mounds of snow on Thursday, December 12, as lake-effect snow slammed the region.This footage was filmed and posted to X by @shipdadip, who said they filmed it in Orchard Park on Thursday morning. “Ain’t making it to Cleveland today,” the post read.Local officials declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York on Wednesday, and many schools were closed in Buffalo and surrounding communities on Thursday.Lake-effect snow was forecast to continue in the area throughout Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @shipdadip via Storyful
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Frigid weather returned to the Upper Midwest on Thursday after a storm that swept up the East Coast delivered a blow to New England, packing powerful gusts that knocked out power along with a deluge of rain and warming temperatures that washed away snow and dampened ski resorts.
The fierce lake-effect snowstorm is nearing its end across the Great Lakes. Heavy snow continues to pummel areas east of lakes Erie and Ontario, but relief is on the horizon as the storm is expected to weaken by Friday evening.
More than 50,000 N.B. Power customers woke up in the dark on Thursday morning after a rain and wind storm blew through the province.By about 4:30 p.m., more than 36,000 customers's power had been restored, leaving about 20,000 still without. "While we are making every effort to restore power safely and efficiently, we encourage customers to be prepared for outages that may last into tomorrow," said Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for N.B. Power. She said estimated restoration times were being
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,700 residents were allowed to return to their Malibu homes on Thursday after calmer winds and rising humidity in Southern California helped firefighters battle a blaze that had forced thousands, including college students and celebrities, to evacuate earlier this week.