ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Forecast with Ava Kershner
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
VICTORIA — Two out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior have forced officials to issue evacuation orders for people at almost 100 properties.
The independent presidential candidate said he dumped a bicycle along with the bear in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist hit the cub.
Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend at around 7 a.m. Monday, with severe storm surge and 80 mph winds.
Images from Florida showed crashing waves along Florida's beach, cars attempting to navigate flooded streets and damage from Debby.
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
FEMA Deputy Regional Administrator Robert Ashe discusses the biggest concerns regarding Hurricane Debby and how residents of the affected areas should prepare in the coming days.
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa reports on the impact of Hurricane Debby as the Category 1 storm makes landfall in Florida.
During an 11:30 a.m. weather briefing, forecasters said potentially catastrophic and historic rainfall in Beaufort County remained the greatest concern.
National Hurricane Center downgraded the Category 1 storm to a tropical storm Monday morning
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Debby