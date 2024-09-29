ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Warm weekend, even warmer start to week
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.
Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario
With about two months left in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics continue to be active with a new storm forming Friday.
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby shot this video of a storm surge that washed away nearby mobile homes in Steinhatchee, Florida. Rigsby was riding out the storm in a house nearby. Speaking to CNN, he said several of the homes floated away and “crashed into each other.”
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful
Forecasters are watching the Caribbean Sea, where another system appears to be brewing in a similar location to where Hurricane Helene formed.
Now that we're in the “-ber” months, it can be easy to forget that despite the colourful leaves, cooling temperatures, and shorter days, severe weather can still strike.
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Helene slammed into Florida as a Category 4 hurricane leaving widespread flooding. See the aftermath.
Helene was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall, but has since been downgraded
A look at Charlotte and western North Carolina as Hurricane Helene moves through the region.
Earlier summers and warmer falls can affect when the leaves change color every fall. Here’s what that means for foliage in Washington state.
Helene still wielded enough power to inflict historic flooding across multiple states, millions of power outages and widespread damage.