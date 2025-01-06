ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Fire threat ahead
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Fire threat ahead
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Fire threat ahead
A massive winter storm poised to unleash a barrage of heavy snow, treacherous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms across a 1,300-mile swath of the United States will affect an estimated 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.
Winter is here, which means many parts of the U.S. have started to or are about to get snow. Even areas where snow is a rarity can still have slippery or icy roads around this time of the year, which...
Millions of Canadians from the Prairies all the way to the East coast are bracing for a fierce blast of winter tonight as part of a deep freeze that's affecting tens-of-millions on both sides of the border. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A multi-day snow squall event has finally subsided in Ontario after consecutive days of hazardous travel and hefty accumulations for parts of the province
Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in the southern U.S. which can cause headaches for snowbirds and iguanas alike. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the chilly snowbird forecast
Winter made itself known in December—and it’ll assert its dominance through January
Up to a foot of snow is expected from Ohio to Washington DC in what could be the biggest such accumulation in over a decade.
The global fight against the climate crisis will soldier on without the leadership of the United States
A clubhouse at a southern Manitoba golf course was ravaged by a fire on Saturday, less than a week after its grand reopening from a fire that destroyed the building three years ago.The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the impact of its loss has devastated community members in Morden, Man., said the city's Mayor Nancy Penner on Sunday morning. "It feels especially heartbreaking given that we had just celebrated the ribbon cutting on New Year's Eve," she said of the Minnewasta Golf and Count
Sweden began its annual wolf hunt on Thursday, allowing nearly 10% of the endangered species population to be killed, as conservationists raise concerns about the controversial policy.
With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers have found that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is now almost certainly out of reach.
The Toronto Zoo ended 2024 by bidding farewell to two geriatric, long-term residents, a 25-year-old spotted hyena and an 11-year-old American moose — the last in a series of animal deaths at the zoo last year. The hyena, Moja, became lethargic and weak on Christmas Day, the zoo said in a social media post on Saturday. After his health rapidly declined, "it was determined that euthanasia was warranted given poor prognosis for recovery," the zoo said. Moja was on the upper end of spotted hyena lif
The heaviest snowfall in a decade is on its way to Kansas and Missouri, part of a major winter storm stretching 1,300 miles across the central United States that is set to impact up to 62 million, forecasters say.
A vehicle and a house with an attached garage were damaged in one of three fires Winnipeg crews responded to on Saturday involving a block heater. The latest fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a single-family, bi-level house on David Street between Portage and Fairlane Avenues. The fire fully engulfed a vehicle and extended to the house and garage, Winnipeg firefighters said in a news release on Sunday. The fire was extinguished shortly after 10 p.m. and no injuries were reported, fire crews said.
A strong storm aiming for Atlantic Canada to end the weekend will bring a risk for power outages and difficult travel
Winter weather isn’t always a snowy wonderland. Strange things happen in the world when temperatures plunge
Heavy snow and strong gusty winds will impact your Sunday as an impactful system tracks into Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
In Northern Ireland, a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and snow have been issued.
Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power overnight.
WATCH: Cold Saturday, tracking a wet and wintry storm