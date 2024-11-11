ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Cooler, breezier Veteran's Day

CBC

A pair of Vancouver high school students hope their innovation using odour sensors and artificial intelligence will help their peers divert more waste from the landfill.Amy Bach and Sunny Huynh created Bin Genius because of what they saw around them at their schools."A lot of students, when they have lunch, they just throw all of their plates and then their food [waste] into the garbage bin, which will be sent to landfills," said Bach, a Grade 12 student at Gladstone Secondary School."So we want