ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Cooler, breezier Veteran's Day
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
A number of residents of North Vancouver's Pemberton Heights neighbourhood say they're out up to thousands of dollars after Monday's windstorm caused a power surge that destroyed appliances and electronics.Those affected by the power surge say they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. on the day of the storm.Ines Diaz, the owner and operator of the neighbourhood's Corner Stone Bistro, said as soon as the bang went off, their power went down.It wasn't until it was restored the next day that she discov
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
Back-to-back earthquakes hit southeastern Cuba on Sunday, damaging houses, buildings and power lines as well as causing landslides, the goverment said.
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
Most winter storms come and go without much fanfare. But some of these systems become bomb cyclones and swirl their way into the history books.
Heavy snow blanketed the southeast Colorado town of La Junta on Friday, November 8, as a winter storm hammered the region.Snow showers were expected to continue across the region through Saturday morning before tapering off in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: @prairiemousie via Storyful
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Fire crews on both coasts of the United States continued battling wildfires on Sunday, including a blaze in New York and New Jersey that killed a parks employee and another in Southern California that destroyed more than 130 structures and damaged dozens more.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael weakened into a tropical storm Friday as it swirled through the Gulf of Mexico where it was expected to break apart after plowing through Cuba, knocking out the country's power grid and collapsing hundreds of houses.
Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to weaken as the NHC tracks another system in the Caribbean that is expected to move into "unfavorable conditions."
A pair of Vancouver high school students hope their innovation using odour sensors and artificial intelligence will help their peers divert more waste from the landfill.Amy Bach and Sunny Huynh created Bin Genius because of what they saw around them at their schools."A lot of students, when they have lunch, they just throw all of their plates and then their food [waste] into the garbage bin, which will be sent to landfills," said Bach, a Grade 12 student at Gladstone Secondary School."So we want
Steven Snyder stood by his bedroom window, gazing out as his neighborhood burned. Waves of red and orange flames and plumes of black smoke swallowed everything in sight — yet, remarkably, his house stood unscathed.
As the seasons change, so too do the terms we use when talking about the weather.
As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.