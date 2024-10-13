ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Max Goldwasser: Temps on a downward trend
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
Raw temperatures, rain, clouds, and even a few rumbles of thunder—this weekend has a little bit of everything on the menu for southern Ontario
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
How people are coping, or not.
Rescuers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and volunteers help Hurricane Milton flood victims.
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
Another in a series of unusually strong solar storms hitting Earth produced stunning skies full of pinks, purples, greens and blues farther south than normal, including into parts of Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
Be prepared for travel disruptions if you are travelling north along B.C.'s coastline for Thanksgiving weekend, as roads could become slick from the soaking rains
Strong winds will pick up across Atlantic Canada this weekend, and while some may question if this is related to Hurricane Milton, the short answer is no
Florida residents began repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a deadly tornadoes.
Major League Baseball spring training facilities on Florida’s west coast appear to have been mostly spared major damage during Hurricane Milton.
