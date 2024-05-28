ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

The Canadian Press

It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa