ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
The NHC said Tuesday it is tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson was in Fergus, Ontario as power crews worked to clean up powerlines damaged in storm.
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
As humans heat up the world by burning fossil fuels, whales are increasingly vulnerable. Warmer ocean temperatures can affect their food and force them to change their migration routes.
Multiple rainy and snowy systems will march into B.C. this week, also bringing blustery wind gusts that are likely to cause power outages and interrupt travel.
An incoming potent system will be bringing in unsettled conditions across the B.C Coast. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
Videos from the dust storm show the strong winds making dirt and debris fly all over the place, covering cars and structures.
This largely unknown WWII weather station in Newfoundland was one of the only known Nazi operations that took place on North American soil. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
Eyare, a two-year-old female western lowland gorilla died at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo Tuesday morning, officials said.Colleen Baird, Wilder Institute director of animal care, health and welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that Eyare was injured while moving between back of house spaces Tuesday morning."Her care team and her veterinary staff acted extremely quickly to save her, but Eyare subsequently passed away as a result of her injuries," Baird
A sleeping lynx was rescued from the top of a power pole in southern Siberia last Friday. An inspector from the animal protection agency in Khakassia safely removed the wild animal from the pole, which was not connected to the electricity.
A weak tornado, given a preliminary EF-0 rating, has been confirmed to have hit the Fergus, Ont., area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were also reported
World leaders converged Tuesday at the United Nations annual climate conference with plenty of big names and powerful countries noticeably absent. Past talks often had the star power of a soccer World Cup. “The people who are responsible for this are absent,” Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during his speech at the summit.
Murky, gray smog filled the skies over Zhuhai as China kicked off its much-hyped air show with aerobatics performances on Tuesday.
An emperor penguin is being cared for by wildlife experts after becoming the first member of its species to make the 2,200-mile trek from Antarctica to Australia.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning along northern sections of east Vancouver Island, with downpours expected to begin this evening as a "vigorous Pacific frontal system" moves over the coast.
First Warning Weather, Tuesday, November 12