ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached Florida on Sunday evening, according to the national weather service.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
There will be some assessment of the damage on Tuesday morning from a storm that brought intense hail and rainfall through Calgary and other parts of the province on Monday evening.One of the storms that developed northwest of Calgary became very intense very quickly, said Heather Pimiskern, a meterologist with Environment Canada."Some of them moved in from B.C., and what that meant was, as it entered into Alberta, the atmospheric conditions were primed for storms to become severe in nature," sh
More than 100 homes were damaged by flooding following a glacial dam outburst that has become a perennial hazard for neighborhoods near Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier, officials estimated Tuesday as they began tallying the impacts amid the receding waters. Local officials adopted an emergency resolution describing the extent of flooding as unprecedented, saying hundreds of homes were severely impacted, including some outside expected flood areas. “I would say over a hundred homes right now” were damaged by flooding, he said by email.
The storm, which later strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, flooded areas of Manatee County.
Severe thunderstorms may develop across Southern AB, SK, and MB this afternoon and evening. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Louis Bardach of south Florida couldn't believe his eyes when the walking catfish turned up in his driveway and then began "walking away."
The third and final day of the Edmonton Heritage Festival is cancelled after heavy rain damaged some of the pavilion tents in Borden Park overnight.The festival announced the closure Monday morning, saying damage to electrical, propane and water infrastructure means it isn't safe for attendees.A thunderstorm dumped rain across Edmonton for about six hours late Sunday and early Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In total, up to 28 millimetres of rain fell — and after a ho
CALGARY — The rat-a-tat of hail was echoing through the terminal as Quinn White made her way to a gate at the Calgary International Airport on Monday evening.
Catfish washed up in various residential areas of western Florida as Tropical Storm Debby caused flooding on Sunday, August 4, before making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning.In Pinellas Park, Joanna Mack and her husband, Stan, spotted at least two catfish struggling to swim down a partially flooded road. They used shovels and fishing rods to help push the fish toward storm drains and into deeper water.Mack said she believed the catfish came from a pond close to their house. “When the rain stopped, we went out and found them and put them back from whence they came!” she said.“We have lived here for 10 years and have never seen this before,” Mack told Storyful. Credit: Joanna Mack via Storyful
A firefighter has died fighting the out-of-control wildfire burning in Jasper National Park. The 24-year-old firefighter was hit by a falling tree while fighting the blaze northeast of Jasper. Erik Bay reports.