ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Spade-toothed whales are the world’s rarest, with no live sightings ever recorded. No one knows how many there are, what they eat, or even where they live in the vast expanse of the southern Pacific Ocean. However, scientists in New Zealand may have finally caught a break.
OTTAWA — Ottawa intends to ban the installation of oil furnaces in new construction as soon as 2028, Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Tuesday.
The Weather Network's Kim MacDonald has more.
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
The Canadian rapper's hometown of Toronto has been experiencing severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.
NOAA's space weather forecasters are monitoring not one active sunspot region but three potentially solar flare-creating areas of the Sun that could produce radio blackouts this week.
More than a quarter million people in and around Houston remained without power as of Monday after Hurricane Beryl hit the city last week — a crisis that has sparked political pressure from both sides of the aisle and drawn new attention to Texas’s troubled grid. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is demanding answers from the…
Cities across upstate New York declared states of emergency after a storm swept through Tuesday with high winds and spectacular lightning. A confirmed tornado in the city of Rome tipped over vehicles and left streets clogged with tree debris, power poles and electrical transformers.
Toronto must act to get ready for future storms, Mayor Olivia Chow said Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour washed out major roads, flooded transit stops and left thousands without power.
A storm in Toronto and around the GTA caused extensive flooding Tuesday and left many drivers stranded in their vehicles and in need of rescue. Seán O’Shea reports.