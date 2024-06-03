ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
A moisture-laden Pacific frontal system will provide the B.C. coast with a beneficial soaking into this week, but it won't last long as we're already eyeing a pattern change not far off that will see the return of heat
"They will never face cruelty again," said Sue Tygielski, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch, part of the Humane Society of the United States
HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area that last erupted a half-century ago, the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.
British Columbia is set to experience three days of heavy rain, potentially surpassing the region's monthly average rainfall within a short period. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the expected rainfall totals and the potential impacts of this prolonged wet weather.
SQUAMISH, B.C. — A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says an "active search" is underway for three experienced mountaineers who have been missing since Friday. Christy Allan says in an interview that the climbers were last seen Friday morning on Atwell Peak, located on the southern edge of Mount Garibaldi. She says the organization was contacted Friday night by the RCMP to help search for the overdue mountaineers. Allan says the climbers, who have not yet been identi
As the severe weather season kicks off, The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia talks about why experts are especially concerned about this year.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters expected to gain ground Sunday on a wind-driven wildfire that scorched thousands of acres 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco, burned down a home and forced residents to flee the area near the central California city of Tracy. The fire erupted Saturday afternoon in the grassy hills managed by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of the country's key centers for nuclear weapons science and technology. The cause was under investiga
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon explains the challenges facing Squamish Search & Rescue as they attempt to locate three missing climbers in British Columbia.
Stay aware through Sunday evening as severe thunderstorms push across portions of the eastern Prairies
Hot oceans feed hurricanes. And records show the Atlantic has never been hotter, sparking fears of a dangerous hurricane season starting June 1.
After a wet start to June, a pattern reversal will see hot dry conditions build into B.C. by the weekend. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Jennifer and Eric Mauchan live in a Cape Cod-style house in Framingham, Massachusetts that they've been cooling with five air conditioners. In the summer, the electric bill for the 2,600-square-foot home can be $200.
A wildcat was caught on video in north Greenville County, South Carolina.
A powerful high-pressure ridge will bring unusually hot temperatures to the Golden State by the middle of this week, before spreading into the Pacific Northwest.
Climate researcher Jeff Goodell explains how climate change is impacting people’s lifestyles, especially during summer months, and what communities can do to combat the risks of excessive heat.
Those in northwestern Ontario will need to stay alert Tuesday as thunderstorms will be possible, potentially reaching severe limits in some locales.
Even as he acknowledged it falls short of what local governments are asking for, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced Monday a new federal fund with more than half a billion dollars to help municipalities adapt to climate change.Guilbeault announced that communities can now apply for their share of $530 million in funding set aside to help their efforts to adapt to a world of higher temperatures and more frequent severe storms — efforts that are likely to continue even if the world's
California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley. The Corral Fire was 75% contained after scorching more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) during the weekend, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. One home was destroyed and two firefighters were injured. The wind-driven fire erupted Saturday afternoon on land managed by the Lawrence L
The bodies of two of three people swept away by a river flood near Udine, in north-eastern Italy, were found on Sunday, officials said.
Rescuers at SeaWorld San Diego are happy and a bit shocked to introduce the world to Cardiff, the first rescued dolphin calf to survive in the past 10 years at the facility.