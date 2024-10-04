ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
Here’s the latest on Category 4 Hurricane Kirk
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast.
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
Thursday's extreme solar activity means more opportunities to see the Northern Lights this weekend!
"Them finding that dog yesterday was a bright spot in the middle of this chaos,” said a rescue official, nearly a week after the storm decimated the area.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
The Austrian company building a spa where Ontario Place used to sit will be spending $700 million to construct its new facilities and parkland on Toronto's waterfront, the province revealed Thursday. Of those initial spends, $500 million will be to build Therme's facility, while $200 million will be spent on shoreline work and a public park, according to documents shared during a provincial technical briefing Thursday.Over the course of the 95-year lease, Therme Canada is expected to spend $1.96
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
The heaviest rains are expected Sunday through the middle of next week.
Yet another weekend where beautiful weather awaits in southern Ontario, but with rainy interruptions to pay attention to, as well
STORY: :: A Thai sanctuary is struggling to rescue over 100 elephants amid flash floods:: Chiang Mai:: Elephant Nature Park:: October 3, 2024:: October 4, 2024:: Saengduean Chailert, Founder, Elephant Nature Park “The flooding up on the mountains was as high as the roofs, it must have been about five meters high to reach the roof on the mountain as that's the highest point in the area. I don't know how many of our elephants would still be alive because there are some that were stuck in the water, including some pigs and cows. I don't know if we'll have a chance to save them as the flooding is so severe now and we couldn't get network access for any help down hill.""An operation is underway," Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters on Friday, adding that 117 elephants had been saved, but nine more needed help.The elephant is Thailand's national animal and a white elephant, a symbol of good fortune, was featured on the Thai flag, at one point in time.A herd of elephants could be seen running to escape the flood waters as they chirped nervously in a video posted on social media by Saengduan, founder of the Chiang Mai-based Elephant Nature Park. The last elephant ran slower than the rest of the herd because she was blind, Saengduan added.The Southeast Asian nation's northern region has been hit with heavy flooding since August, killing 49 people and displacing thousands of households.
(Bloomberg) -- One week after Hurricane Helene barreled ashore, Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall and strong winds from a tropical system brewing in the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackNYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesThe potential storm could bring a