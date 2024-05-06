ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

France 24

Kenya said Sunday that the death toll from weeks of devastating rains and floods had risen to 228 and warned that there was no sign of a let-up in the crisis. While Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania escaped major damage from a tropical cyclone that weakened after making landfall on Saturday, the government in Nairobi said the country continued to endure torrential downpours and the risk of further floods and landslides.In western Kenya, the River Nyando burst its banks in the early hours of Sunday