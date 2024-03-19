ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
Iceland has declared a state of emergency after the eruption over the weekend, the fourth in three months.
The air won’t feel very spring-like across Ontario this week even as astronomical spring arrives
The animals don’t live in Tennessee and are illegal to own as pets, authorities said.
We’re diving from May to January across Alberta this week as winter reasserts its grip on the Prairies
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Parrsboro man with multiple criminal counts after a night time altercation with fishery officers attempting to stop illegal elver fishing in Hubbards this weekend.The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says its officers tried to inspect a vehicle on Saturday "as part of their normal activities to deter and disrupt unauthorised elver harvest.""An individual obstructed fishery officers from conducting the inspection and struck the officers with their vehicle while f
“Observations of killer whales in the high seas are rare,” researchers said.
The City of North Bay, Ont., and the Department of National Defence (DND) are set to begin a $20-million project this spring to remediate a site contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — often referred to as "forever chemicals."From the early 1970s to mid-1990s, DND conducted training exercises at the city's Jack Garland Airport with aqueous film-forming foams that contain PFAS. The foams seeped into the groundwater and contaminated wells and Trout Lake, the source
A flurry of mini earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island has caught the attention of ocean scientists. Kate Moran, President and C.E.O. of Ocean Networks Canada, talks about what this event might signal.
Spring's typical swings are on full display this week, as record-breaking warmth is followed by heavy snowfall forecast for Alberta. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
In total, 11 pythons were caught, with one exceeding 16 feet in length, from two mating piles found near Naples
Much colder-than-normal temperatures kick off spring in Ontario, with strong and gusty winds, snow showers, and bands of lake-effect snow this week
The “short-legged” animal had gone misidentified for years, scientists said. Not anymore.
Brazil experienced another heatwave this weekend, with most of the country on high alert for health risks due to above-average temperatures. Although thermometers read 104 degrees in Rio de Janeiro, meteorologists said it felt like 140 degrees due to soaring humidity levels. (AP Video: Diarlei Rodrigues)
Authorities removed a 750-pound alligator from a residence in upstate New York last week, officials announced Friday. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wrote in a Facebook post that its officers seized a 750-pound alligator from an individual’s residence in Hamburg, New York on March 13. The department noted that the individual had a license…
An animal rendering plant in Montreal's east end has drawn complaints from residents for years, be it about the strong smells or entrail spills."[It's] horrible," resident Roberto Molinaro said of the odour. "It's like rotten pigs and eggs." And it's not just residents complaining. Montreal fined the company tens of thousands of dollars for violating local air and water purification regulations, and when Sanimax tried to fight those fines in court, it ultimately lost in 2022.Two years later, a d
A brown bear was spotted sprinting down a street in the town of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, on March 17, as authorities report five people were attacked by the bear.This footage, recorded by Matus Stiksa, shows the bear running down the street as the recorder follows from his car. The bear is then seen swimming in a river before disappearing into the distance.The city of Liptovsky Mikulas declared a state of emergency and asked residents not to move outside residential areas, especially in the morning and evening hours.The bear is still at large, officials say. Credit: Matus Stiksa via Storyful
VANCOUVER — The COVID-19 lockdown for humans was not an opportunity for wildlife to run free, in fact a new study found herbivores tend to be more active around people, while carnivores remained hidden. The study, published Monday in Nature Ecology and Evolution and led by researchers at the University of B.C., is one of the largest of its kind on wildlife activity, involving 120 researchers worldwide and 5,000 so called camera traps, taking pictures of the animals. Lead author Cole Burton, an a
Get ready to unleash your inner wild as we prowl into the heart of the animal kingdom, where the biggest cat in the world roams. And no, we're not talking about Barivel, the Maine coon who holds the record for the longest domestic cat in the world.
MIAMI (AP) — A baby giraffe has died of a broken neck at Zoo Miami, zoo officials said. The giraffe, born Dec. 15, was found by the zoo's staff Saturday morning, spokesperson Ron Magill said. “Because the event that led to this trauma happened overnight and was not personally observed, zoo officials can only speculate that something startled the animal and caused it to run into a fence, resulting in the fatal injury,” Magill said. A necropsy determined that the giraffe had a broken neck. Magill
Powerful lava flows began late on Saturday - but authorities say they have since diminished significantly.