ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

A brown bear was spotted sprinting down a street in the town of Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia, on March 17, as authorities report five people were attacked by the bear.This footage, recorded by Matus Stiksa, shows the bear running down the street as the recorder follows from his car. The bear is then seen swimming in a river before disappearing into the distance.The city of Liptovsky Mikulas declared a state of emergency and asked residents not to move outside residential areas, especially in the morning and evening hours.The bear is still at large, officials say. Credit: Matus Stiksa via Storyful