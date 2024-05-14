ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
The 13-mile long aerial tram was constructed in 1911 “to transport salt from Saline Valley to Owens Valley,” rangers said.
“Yes, many Jaws jokes were made.”
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
Should you take a shot at a feral pig or kill any silver carp you catch? Here’s how experts recommend dealing with these animals.
A stormy start to the week was seen in parts of southern Ontario, and there will be more unsettled weather on Tuesday. Alongside the rain could be some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region
Wildfire smoke will be a big wildcard factor in for thunderstorms in Saskatchewan and Alberta.
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X. At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Scuba divers discovered the “large” animal during a night dive, a study said.
Steven Peters is concerned about the impact of wildfires on his family's business — and the local forestry industry as a whole.He is the third generation to work for Evergreen Lumber, a lumber mill based in La Crete, Alta., that has operated for more than 30 years. But it felt a singe from last summer's wildfires — even through the winter months, which brought little snow."We were salvaging right in the burn this year," Peters said."We had a flare up in January, where trees would actually still
Thomas L. Robison is believed to have traveled down the river on a "wooden raft" after abandoning his car, according to the National Park Service
“I believe if your neighbour’s house is burning, you help them. Africa is our neighbour,” said IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.
Martin Rehak isn't quite sure what to make of it yet, as he sees some of the houseboats around him on Yellowknife Bay sitting on ground that's normally underwater. His own home is still afloat. "I don't know if it's supposed to be concerning or not," he said. "I mean, it's different — but I don't know if it is good or bad." "There's at least two or three [houseboats] right now, I could think of off the top of my head, who normally would be floating but are sitting on the floor of the lake." Acco
VICTORIA — The B.C. and federal governments have set aside nearly $254 million to expand rebates to convert home heating and cooling systems to more climate-friendly options with a focus on low- and middle-income households. A joint statement from Environment Canada and B.C.'s Energy Ministry says Ottawa is providing up to $103.7 million while the province is adding up to $151 million to increase the number of households eligible for upgrades. It says income-qualified applicants could receive up
Fisheries and Oceans Canada has temporarily shut down part of the Gulf of St. Lawrence to non-tended, fixed-gear fishing after an endangered North Atlantic right whale with gear entangled around its mouth was spotted northeast of New Brunswick Friday.The whale was seen northeast of the Acadian Peninsula and northwest of Quebec's Magdalen Islands during routine aerial surveillance and was many nautical miles from land, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a news release Monday.It's the first sight
The powerful solar storm that made those dazzling northern lights visible across the U.S. also reportedly caused some headaches for farmers.
Scientists in the US and at the University of St Andrews studied ancient Antarctic ice to make the discovery.
“It’s like something you would see in Florida.”