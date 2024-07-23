ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
Thunderstorms are back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday in Ontario and Quebec, with the potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Calgarians got a first look Monday at drawings for the new event centre slated to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome. The name of the new arena, Scotia Place, was inadvertently revealed just hours before the official announcement and groundbreaking at the building site in the community of Victoria Park.In a release, the city says the building's design is influenced by the ancestral land of Indigenous peoples and of a shared purpose – to gather."A striking feature of the building is the cent
CALGARY — A necropsy has shown that a polar bear at the Calgary zoo died by drowning after his throat was crushed by a fellow bear in rough play considered normal for the massive predators.
The man shot and killed the bear with a handgun in response, but not before he received significant injuries for which he had to be hospitalized.
NEW YORK (AP) — The second baby of a tree-dwelling kangaroo made its public debut this week in New York, poking its pink head head out of its mom's furry white pouch.
Fire crews in western Canada are preparing for what could be an explosive few days. A heat wave is stretching into an unprecedented fourth week across much of B.C. and Alberta, with temperatures reaching above 30 degrees Celsius and thick smoke creating serious health concerns. And as Heather Yourex-West explains, forecasters warn the worst could be yet to come.
Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe
About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.
Ultra-athlete Ross Edgley needs a lot of fuel for marathon swims, but tiger sharks have huge appetites, too. He tried to keep up for Sharkfest.
A wildfire that started Sunday evening near Williams Lake — a city of more than 10,000 in B.C.'s central Interior — has prompted officials to warn some residents to be ready to flee.Earlier on Sunday evening, the city told residents along Mackenzie Avenue to be ready to leave. Later, it expanded the alerts to include residents in the Country Club Boulevard, Fairview Drive, Tolko's Lakeview Mill, Woodland Drive and all Westridge properties. According to B.C. Wildfire Service, the wildfire was aro
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
Expect hit and miss downpours much of the week.
Aurora borealis will be "faintly visible as far south as northern New England," a spokesperson for NOAA tells PEOPLE
Dangerous wildfires forced a town and a major national park in Canada’s Alberta Province to evacuate overnight Monday.