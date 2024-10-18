ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
One of the tornadoes that touched down during Hurricane Milton on October 9 sliced through a solar farm in southern Florida
When a hurricane sets its sights on Florida, storm-weary residents may think of catastrophic wind, hammering rain and dangerous storm surge. Mounds of sand swallowing their homes? Not so much. (AP Video: Ty ONeil, Rebecca Blackwell)
VANCOUVER — Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
The first blizzard warning of the season is here thanks to the jet stream, which keeps the heat locked in for southern Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
My family has been through six major hurricanes in Florida. They feel like a blip among sunny days in the Sunshine State.
This week's biggest discounts were in Kelowna, B.C. and Calgary, while the Maritimes were hit with increases due to refinery maintenance.
Previously, scientists thought only microbes and viruses could live beneath the seafloor crust where tectonic plates meet.
Officials had to use a tow truck to carry the 3.6 meter shark off the beach.
A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.
In a neighborhood already wrecked by Helene’s storm surge and Milton’s winds, a simple piece of paper is causing even more agony.
A sharp decline in temperatures could bring the first snowfall to Alberta early next week
HURRICANE MILTON: HOW ‘STORM OF THE CENTURY’ COMPARES, IN VISUALS : Deaths, power outages, and billions in destruction; the damage of Hurricane Milton is still unfolding, but is it one of the worst this century? Alicja Hagopian and Julia Musto report
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the first warnings on Thursday afternoon for the northern communities of Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, and Gjoa Haven.
While the clock is ticking on the strengthening window for both tropical rainstorms in the Caribbean, both will bring the risk of flooding downpours, and both have a chance of becoming depressions and named tropical storms into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. There is also a storm brewing near Bermuda. One rainstorm has been tracking westward much of this week, just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The other has been hovering over the western part of the Caribbean Sea
VANCOUVER — An atmospheric river weather system has hit much of coastal British Columbia, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the risk of flooding.
Depending on where you live in the U.S., this winter could bring a mix of snow and rain or unseasonably warm weather, according to climate experts.
Storm Ashley is set to bring high winds to parts of the UK on Friday and Sunday, prompting the Met Office to put yellow and amber weather warnings in place.
Cuba’s electrical grid shut down on Friday, putting the country into a blackout after the failure of one of the island’s major power plants, according to its energy ministry.