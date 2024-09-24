ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean, and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely for the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
A low-pressure system ushers in a very moist airmass, brining the risk of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Former Hurricane John dissipated over Mexico on Tuesday after barreling into the country’s southern Pacific coast overnight, leaving two dead and a trail of destruction in its path.
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
A weather system that could soon develop into a tropical storm and then a hurricane may impact South Carolina in the coming days. Here’s what to know.
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.
A new storm -- which will strengthen into Hurricane Helene -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area as a hurricane on Thursday. On the current track, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall late Thursday night, between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET, as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph in the Florida Big Bend region.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Unseasonably late snowstorms battered coastal areas of South Africa over the weekend, killing two people and forcing the closure of some of the country's major highways.
The elusive deep-sea fish, closely related to sharks and rays, is incredibly hard to spot or study.
A major hurricane is expected to form this week and threaten the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday. The NHC said in a forecast discussion Monday that a “disturbance” named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine “is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday.” In…
The tropical cyclone is expected to turn into a major hurricane as it approaches Florida this week.
Marion County could see strongest winds in Central Florida from Helene