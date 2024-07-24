ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected in eastern Ontario. Residents in the affected regions should be in their shelters.
Heads-up if you're going to be spending time outdoors on Wednesday in southern Ontario and Quebec, as there will be a potential for some folks to get a dose of severe weather.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
Residents across parts of Alberta are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue through Wednesday evening. Check back regularly for updates.
About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.
Early humans may have played a significant role in the demise of one of the most iconic ancient species -- the woolly mammoth -- and others like it, according to new research. The arrival of early, primitive humans on Earth during the Pleistocene period, roughly 1.8 million years ago, caused a five-fold increase in extinction rates of proboscidean species, a taxonomic order of afrotherian mammals that include only one living family -- modern elephants -- and several extinct species, including the woolly mammoth, according to a paper published Wednesday in Science.
An evacuation order was issued for the Town of Jasper and Jasper National Forest, in Alberta, Canada, on Monday evening, July 22, due to threatening wildfires.Video footage captured by Jasper Pet Outpost shows scorched trees while driving through Jasper on Tuesday.There were 170 wildfires in the region by Tuesday morning.Reports indicated approximately 4,700 residents were affected by the evacuation order. Credit: Jasper Pet Outpost via Storyful
New research challenges a long-held assumption about oxygen in the deep sea, with scientists finding oxygen produced without photosynthesis in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
Some communities and farms in the Milk River basin are facing extended water challenges after officials announced repairs to two century-old siphons near the Canada-U.S. border won't be complete until late summer or early fall 2025.The siphons located east of Glacier National Park failed on June 17, bursting open and flooding the surrounding areas.They are a critical component of the Milk River Project, which diverts water from the St. Mary River through northern Montana and across southern Albe
Heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi has flooded the Philippine capital Manila and nearby cities, forcing authorities to shut schools, offices and cancel flights on Wednesday and declare a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people. The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days. At least 12 people have died and more than 600,000 are displaced due to the storm, known locally as Typhoon Carina, the national disaster agency said.