ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
Yet another flood threat covers parts of southern Ontario Tuesday, with heavy rainfall rates of 30-50+ mm per hour expected at times
Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.
JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
Despite the brief period of quiet after Hurricane Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still expected to be extremely active.
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) survey has determined the tornado that touched down near Perth, Ont., last week was a class EF1, with wind speeds to a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour, according to executive director David Sills. Researchers visited Perth over the weekend to classify the tornado that landed nearby and assess the damage it caused. They conducted a drone survey, heard first-hand accounts, and watched video footage taken by the public.Sills said the classification of EF1 was a
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
(Bloomberg) -- Paris is forecast to reach 38C (100F) on Tuesday, the hottest since 2022, while night will bring little relief to the Olympic city.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtVenezuela’s Opposition Says It Has Proof of Election FraudTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Harris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersBy early Wednesday morni
A G3 solar storm is set to impact skies across Canada tonight. This will bring the chance for Northern Lights across much of the country. The Weather Network meteorologist Dylan Kikuta looks at cloud cover across the country.
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of July 30, 2024.
Formation chances build for disturbance moving toward Florida, NHC says
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”
People in Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa were at risk from severe thunderstorms set to hit the Midwest on Tuesday.
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, might be visible this week across portions of the northern U.S., forecasters said.
STORY: :: July 28, 2024:: Thousands of firefighters are battling California's raging 'Park Fire':: Near Chico, California:: The blaze more than doubled in size over the weekend:: It has consumed 360,000 acres so far and was only 12% contained on SundayThe blaze had burned more than 360,000 acres (145,686 hectares) about 90 miles (144 km) north of the state capital city of Sacramento as of Sunday evening, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.Fire fighters could be seen lighting backfires Sunday afternoon as cooler temperatures and more humid air are potentially helping efforts to slow the spread of the fire, which was 12% contained as of Sunday evening. The fire has destroyed 134 structures, authorities said.Evacuation orders and warnings were issued for multiple communities in several counties, including a warning for Paradise, the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest in the state's history.A man was arrested on Thursday (July 25) on suspicion that he started the Park Fire by pushing a flaming car into a gully on Wednesday (July 24) afternoon.