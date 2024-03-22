ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry

Storyful

Sid the siamang couldn’t help himself, stealing birthday treats from Hahnumahn who was celebrating his 28th birthday at Oakland Zoo in California.Video shared by Oakland Zoo on March 21 shows the pair chasing each other around their enclosure after Sid helped himself to presents and snacks meant for Hahnumahn.“Happy 28th birthday Hahnumahn siamang!” the zoo said.“Sid attended the party…and stole several snacks and gifts from the birthday boy. All in all, much fun was had.” Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful