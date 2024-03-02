ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Showers arriving late tonight
An extremely-dangerous winter storm has arrived in California and will unload feet of snow, powerful winds and rare blizzard conditions in the state’s mountains through the weekend.
March greeted Canada with a sharp divide between warm and cool. Will it stay that way? Here’s what you can expect from this turbulent transition month ahead
After a brief fling with spring weather, southern Ontario was quickly snapped back into reality as winter returned with a vengeance –– dropping temperatures by 15-20 degrees and setting up dangerous snow squalls for some areas through Thursday afternoon
A major winter snowstorm with disruptive travel impacts is on the way for parts of the Prairies this weekend.
STINNETT, Texas (AP) — As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless. “We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion. In his hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families like his who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks. Homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. An Amer
Wet and cold or dry and warm? Find out what the next few months have in store in The Weather Network's exclusive 2024 Spring Forecast!
Environment Canada warned visibility would be “near zero” at times in northern Canada as a blizzard hit Nunavut on Thursday, February 29.Footage taken by Elisapee Nowdluk shows conditions in the territory’s capital city Iqaluit on Thursday morning.A blizzard warning was in effect for Iqaluit, with Environment Canada warning of up to 35 cm (13.7 inches) of snowfall and wind gusts as high as 90 km/h (56 mph).Businesses in the city closed due to the weather. Credit: Elisapee Nowdluk via Storyful
A day and night of rain and wind, followed by a quick drop in temperatures, left many schools closed Thursday, caused washouts, flash flooding and road closures in some areas, and disrupted life in Sussex with another flood.Four districts kept their schools closed on Thursday, and at noon, Nackawic elementary, middle, and high schools are to close because of a power outage. Flash freeze warnings were issued by Environment Canada early Thursday, but by late morning, only a wind warning for the Ac
Avalanche Canada has issued an avalanche warning for wide swaths of the British Columbia Interior into parts of Alberta, with a ranking of "dangerous" or "very dangerous" conditions applied to mountains across the province.The warning, which can be viewed on the avalanche.ca website, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as the eastern part of the province including the Rockies into Alberta's Kananaskis Country.Avalanche Canada says recen
A fierce storm brings blizzard-like conditions across the Prairies this weekend, disrupting travel with heavy snowfall and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this hazardous weather event.
STORY: It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild, the Eunectes murinus, but the scientific journal Diversity this month revealed that the new "northern green anaconda" belongs to a different, new species, Eunectes akiyama.Fry - an Australian professor of biology at the University of Queensland who for almost 20 years has been investigating anaconda species found in South America - told Reuters the discovery allows them to show that the two species split from each other almost 10 million years ago.Although green anaconda snakes are very similar visually, there is a genetic difference of 5.5%, which surprised the scientists.“That snake is very big snake. It’s a little hard to judge the length, it’s certainly over 20 feet. I think to call it 26 feet may be a little bit of an exaggeration but it’s definitely one of the biggest anacondas ever filmed,” said Fry.