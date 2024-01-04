ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Storm dying down overnight
Believe it or not, winter has not been cancelled, despite what transpired in December across Canada. January will look considerably different by comparison as winter finally gets a tighter grip on the country
(Bloomberg) -- The vestiges of an ancient forest tell the story of just how bad things are at the drought-stricken Panama Canal.Most Read from BloombergHarvard’s President Quits After Plagiarism, Antisemitism FurorIran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Sinks Houthi BoatsTokyo Runway Collision Leaves 5 Dead, Aircraft AblazeSoftBank Veteran Is a Billionaire After Another Huge PaydayUS Pressured Netherlands to Block China-Bound Chip MachineryA few hundred feet from the massive ships hauling goods a
Snow is set to arrive in parts of British Columbia that have seen little snowfall so far this winter. According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the Lower Mainland are set to cool in the coming days, with possible snow forecast for Monday. In Kamloops and Kelowna, snow and rain are in the forecast for Wednesday, with a chance of flurries expected through the week. Flurries are also expected in Prince George over the next week, with a short sunny break over the weekend. Rain is expected thr
Dramatic aerial images show how dozens of homes have been left flooded after a canal burst its banks during Storm Henk. High winds and torrential rain wreaked havoc across Loughborough, Leics., leading to people being evacuated from their properties early this morning (Wed). Photographs show how many homes are now underwater after the Grand Union Canal began overflowing due to the devastating deluge overnight. Locals said the flooding was the worst they had ever seen in 40 years of living in the area and in some places was up to 6ft (1.8m) deep. Married dad-of-two Tejas Naik, 48, an engineer, said he had been left trapped in his home on Bottleacre Lane and unable to get to work. He said: "I woke up at around 5.45am and looked out of my window to see my driveway and garden completely flooded with emergency services everywhere. "I have never seen anything like this since moving in in 2007. My house is slightly higher than my neighbours and the water has gone right into all their homes. "I could not get out to go to work this morning. We are pretty much trapped in all directions." Another resident John Brailsford, 67, said: "These are the worst floods I've seen in 38 years of living here. "The river sometimes bursts its banks but that's further away and we were told the canal would never flood. You don't think a canal would to this extent. "It is unusual and it's very severe. I saw police, fire and ambulance crews all along the streets, some with dinghies which have been rescuing people. "People have been forced to leave their homes, I have no idea how bad the damage is but it doesn't look good. The flats down nearer the canal look badly affected. "I was trying to get a medical centre because of a kidney stone and had to turn back several times. I have a big 4x4 and it was right up over the grille. "It must have been 5/6ft deep in places. All the drains and sewers were overflowing. People have been trying to sweep it away but to no avail." Nine flood warnings and three flood alerts remain in place for Loughborough affecting 'urban watercourses and local tributaries' to the River Soar. Two yellow weather alerts were issued by the Met Office yesterday (Tue) in Leicestershire yesterday, which saw up to 25mm of rainfall.
With a new year having arrived on Monday, winter, too, does a reset in Ontario this week, bringing cooler temperatures and more lake-effect snow
An impending winter storm has the potential to bring Newfoundland's heaviest snowfall of the season so far, but the bar isn’t set too high from the lacklustre cold and snow this season
SUZU, Japan (AP) — A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan left at least 62 people dead as rescue workers fought Wednesday to save those feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas two days after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area. The first 72 hours are considered crucial to save lives after disasters. Water, power and cell phone service were still down in some areas. Residents expressed sorrow
Citizen scientists helped identify the new species, researchers said.
A Vancouver Island couple say they were shocked to learn that a black bear set up a den underneath their home.
Regina residents will now see an overarching curbside waste collection service fee tacked onto their utility bills instead of their property taxes.Up until Jan. 1, the cost of recycling (collected in blue carts) showed up on utility bills. Regular garbage collection (gathered in brown carts) fell under property taxes. Creating the blanket fee, which includes organic waste pick-up that's collected in green carts, and adding it onto the cost of utilities cut this year's mill rate increase — curren
Researchers discovered the “bizarre” animal living under rocks in “brackish water,” a study said.
In the wild, the unique wild pig can be seen roaming around Indonesia.
A non-native lizard species known as the black and white tegu has been spotted in South Carolina in recent years and poses a threat to wildlife.
SUZU, Japan (AP) — Japanese rescuers searched urgently through rubble for survivors Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan. Fifteen people were listed as officially missing and possibly trapped under collapsed buildings. Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks on Wednesday, adding to the dozens that followed Monday's magnitude 7
The country has shifted more than a metre to the west following the earthquake this week.
The federal government is looking into creating a national plastics registry that would track the lifecycle of plastic items in the economy.Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced Tuesday that Ottawa has launched public consultations to gather input on how such a registry could work."Canadians are demanding action to tackle the plastic waste and pollution crisis, and the federal government will continue to act. The federal plastics registry is an important tool that will help track and
The stretch of seafront in Southsea has been classified as having 'poor' water quality.
Valley rain and Sierra snow will move through tonight. Wednesday will bring clearing.
VANCOUVER — Data from Environment Canada has confirmed what winter sport enthusiasts have known for a while — December was warm in British Columbia. Five communities in the province set or equalled temperature records for the month while the warm weather, combined with a lack of rain or snow, has done little to ease ongoing drought concerns. Meteorologist Brian Proctor said the mean temperature at Vancouver International Airport last month was 7 C, tying with 1939 as the city's warmest December