ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
A large fire that broke out on Thursday morning has destroyed a luxury home listed for sale at $13.8 million. Kayla McLean reports.
Some major routes could see reduced visibility in snow squalls in parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
Abnormally high pressure developing through early next week, but what does that mean for weather in eastern Canada? The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Researchers had long suspected a fault was present in the area, but it was obscured by tree cover.
“The North Carolina Zoo family is shocked and devastated.” Fenn the giraffe calf was born in May to a first-time mother at the Asheboro zoo.
On Christmas Day last year, NASA's MAVEN spacecraft observed something entirely unexpected and exceedingly rare while orbiting Mars. It observed the almost complete "disappearance" of solar wind, the steady trickle of charged particles coming from the Sun, in the wake of a powerful solar event, according to NASA. The sudden lack of pressure from […]
On Thursday, northern Texas and New Mexico will experience a chillier, snowier December day than most of Canada.
This is South Carolina’s 25th confirmed earthquake in 2023, a year after 76 were recorded in the Palmetto State.
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
OTTAWA — Canada's environment minister is hailing what he calls the "monumental" outcome of the United Nations climate summit. It's the first time the summit of nearly 200 countries has collectively agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada played a leading role in solidifying the deal agreed to on Wednesday to close out COP28 in Dubai. The language of the agreement is stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week, though many warne
(Bloomberg) -- The city of Beijing canceled flights and shut schools Wednesday as national authorities warned of heavy snowfall expected across northern China.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff DeparturesJPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client’s Lost $50 Million FortuneElon Musk Is Planning a New University in AustinTesla Recalls 2 Million Cars to Fix Autopilot Safety FlawsFed Pivots to Rate Cuts as Inflation Heads Toward 2% GoalNearly half of flight
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
Cold weather gripped large swathes of China on Thursday, forcing some highway closures around its capital as the unusually icy conditions disrupted road, rail and aviation networks. The cold snap is moving from several northern provinces hit by blizzards to central and southern areas, such as the province of Guizhou, and pushing deep into the lower reaches of the Yangtze River delta. Sections of highways under the Beijing traffic authority's purview, including to Daxing Airport, an outer ring road linked to neighbouring Hebei as well as parts of expressways to Shanghai and Guangdong province in the south, have been temporarily shut due to snow.
(Bloomberg) -- El Niño is threatening to become one of the most intense events of its type in history as the weather pattern approaches its peak strength in the coming weeks.Most Read from BloombergRange Rovers Become Thief-Magnets, Causing Prices to TumbleWall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024US Approves New Kind of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in 50 YearsOwner of the Philippines’ Largest Malls Says China Feud May Hurt BusinessesCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to
A polar bear recently celebrated his 17th birthday with cold treats and his favorite toy at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.Video released by the Chicago Zoological Society shows Hudson the polar bear snacking on savory and sweet ice treats and pawing at a barrel, which the zoo says is “one of his favorite enrichment items.”Hudson has been a “favorite of zoogoers” ever since he arrived at the Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago Zoological Society said. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful