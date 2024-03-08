ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: More sun coming Friday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: More sun coming Friday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: More sun coming Friday
Kansas City Chiefs fans who endured the below-freezing temperatures on Jan. 13 during an NFL playoff game may require amputations.
Several rounds of rain and snow take aim at the South Coast of B.C. starting Thursday, including a wet snow potential for Metro Vancouver before temperatures rise
Winter and spring will clash in Ontario and Quebec this weekend, with the former having the last say as Sunday will predominately feature snow entering the picture with colder air in place
Travel, business and power impacts likely into Friday, as a powerful late winter storm hits Atlantic Canada with heavy rain, hours of ice and 15-60 cm of snowfall
Only a handful of U.S. states and territories will not be adjusting clocks to accommodate daylight saving time. Here's why they don't spring forward.
Drought and wildfire concerns still remain high across Western Canada, even despite the recent snowstorms
A winter storm could drop 50 centimetres of snow in parts of southern and eastern Newfoundland. (Meg Roberts/CBC)A wicked storm is brewing for Newfoundland, and one meteorologist says it could dump 50 centimetres of snow on some parts of the province — but stresses the storm system is highly unpredictable so far.On Wednesday morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for what it called a "significant and long-duration winter storm" for most of southern and eastern Newfoundland
Europe’s climate monitor has said that February 2024 was the warmest on record, warning that climate change is bringing the world into “uncharted territory”, with the ninth straight month of historic high temperatures globally. Temperatures increased across large parts of the world, with Europe also registering its second warmest winter on record, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) service in its monthly update on Thursday.Daily global temperatures were "exceptionally high"
Last month was the warmest February on record globally, the ninth straight month of historic high temperatures across the planet as climate change steers the world into "uncharted territory", Europe's climate monitor said Thursday. The last year has seen an onslaught of storms, crop-withering drought and devastating fires, as human-caused climate change – intensified by the naturally-occurring El Niño weather phenomenon – stoked warming to likely the hottest levels in over 100,000 years.Copernic
The saying goes: “When thunder roars, stay indoors.”
Here’s when tornadoes are most likely to happen in North Texas, according to historical weather data.
Last month was the hottest February on record as global warming pushes temperatures off the charts.
The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman is in Moncton, New Brunswick as rain, ice pellets and now snow impact road conditions.
The sights and sounds of spring are arriving early this year thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures, and nature experts say even some animals are fooled.December, January and February were all balmier than normal in Ottawa and its environs, smashing heat records. March is off to a warm start, too.That's meant the early return of a common site in Ottawa, the Canada goose."I would say [they're] only a couple weeks early," said Chris Sharp, a population management biologist with the Canadian Wild
A potent storm will sweep across a large portion of the US into the weekend, ramping up the risk for damaging winds, hail, flooding and even a few tornadoes in the South.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details on snow moving across Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.
It's the ninth month of global temperature records in a row, driven by climate change and El Niño.
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Kings and Queens counties, as well as a snowfall warning in Prince County, ahead of a storm forecast to hit the Island on Thursday.For Kings and Queens, the weather agency said precipitation will begin falling as rain Wednesday night before changing over to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday morning. That will taper to flurries Thursday evening, making surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots icy and slippe
When the Providence Place Mall was constructed in the late ’90s, it was touted by Rhode Island leaders as a sign of urban renewal for its struggling capital city. For eight artists, it became something else — home. These friends constructed a makeshift apartment — complete with a sofa, a TV and video game system, …
Stefanie Smith was traveling from the Dominican Republic to Charlotte, N.C. when she became unwell mid-flight