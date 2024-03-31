ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Rainy Easter weekend
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
Plan ahead for travel issues as a duo of systems threatens rain, snow, and gusty winds across portions of Ontario and Quebec this week
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
The solar eclipse is less than ten days away and we’re starting to get solid clues about how conditions will shape up along the path of totality on April 8
April kicks off at the peak of a temperature roller-coaster in Alberta. Readings will fall this week just as fast as they’ll rise
Cities and towns in the path of a total solar eclipse April 8 expect throngs of visitors who will view a short-lived event, inject a great deal of money into the local economy and hopefully won't create chaos,
April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the kitchen sink. A multi-day system will slide across much of the country and bring the potential for tornadoes, large hail, flooding and even snow. As if that weren’t enough, there could also be record warm temperatures.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
FREDERICTON — Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements blanketing most of the Atlantic region. It says "a long episode of rain, at times heavy" is forecast for most of New Brunswick until Saturday morning. A special weather statement says parts of western to central New Brunswick could see up to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday. The weather agency says southwestern and western Newfoundland including the Great Northern Peninsula and Green Bay — White Bay co
NOAA scientists say a reexamination of weather patterns in December, January and February resembled a classic El Nino with a few exceptions. Notably anomalies were the Pacific Northwest and Northeast, where more moisture was present than is typical during an El Nino pattern.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck southwestern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese on Friday. Minor damage but no injuries were reported from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete. The quake was centered beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south-southwest of the western city of Patras, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. Schools in parts of the west
Satellite imagery captured a storm moving towards California on Friday, March 29, as weather officials warned of a rainy Easter weekend.The storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southern California and the Bay Area. Credit: NOAA Satellites via Storyful
The Easter weekend storm moving into Southern California is expected to create hazards across the region, with possible flooding, thunderstorms, heavy snow and strong winds.
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A tropical cyclone that swept across Madagascar has killed 18 people and left four missing after making landfall on the north of the Indian Ocean island nation earlier this week, authorities said on Friday. The storm has also caused severe flooding that partly submerged entire villages, displaced or affected some 47,000 people and set off landslides that injured three people, the National Office for Disaster Management said. Cyclone Gamane hit northern Madagascar
Weather officials gave California the “heads up” as the powerful “swirling cyclone” captured in this satellite imagery moved ashore on Friday, March 29.The heaviest rain was expected on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which also noted that California had already seen wet weather over eight of the previous 12 weekends. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
A volcano in southwestern Iceland that has erupted several times so far this year continued to send orange jets of lava and smoke into the sky on Thursday. A stunning timelapse showed the volcano erupting against the backdrop of the northern lights. (AP Video by Marco di Marco)
Millions in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas were under Flash Flood Warnings early Saturday morning as the latest in a string of rain storms again soaked Southern California.
The upcoming total solar eclipse is a must-see, but whether you get the perfect, dazzling view on April 8 will be decided by the weather.
Millions of people travelling for the Easter break have been hit by heavy traffic and poor weather.
