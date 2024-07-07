ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Extreme heat staying for the weekend

Associated Press

Once that second-quarter layup went in and he finally had his first NBA points after a trio of misses, Bronny James could exhale and everything began to slow down. “The atmosphere, it was more than I expected," a grinning James said. Oversized headphones on his ears and dressed in full Lakers gold as he geared up for his NBA Summer League debut Saturday, the rookie looked so much like his famous father, LeBron, it caused some at Chase Center to do a double-take.