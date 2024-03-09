ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: A dry and pleasant weekend on tap

CBC

When Jules McCusker came across a bald eagle nest near his Toronto home in December, he could hardly believe his eyes. "The first thing I thought was that it was impossible," said McCusker. The reason for his astonishment, he says, is that he hadn't heard of there being a bald eagle nest in Toronto in the last century. While spotting one of the iconic birds of prey in the city is itself quite rare, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) confirmed in an email to CBC Toronto that thi