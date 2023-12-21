ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small

CBC

Frédéric Hurens is among the residents in the Quebec City area cleaning up after heavy rain and melting snow flooded his home. He set up fans among his children's soaked toys, saying just a few centimetres of water was enough to cause substantial damage to his basement in Lac-Beauport, Que. "It's going to cost quite a bit to renovate," said Hurens. "All the land was flooded, the garage. The cars could be a total loss, we don't know yet. Water came up under the doors and into the car."A few block