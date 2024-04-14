ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: More scattered weekend showers

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is