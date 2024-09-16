ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Last week of summer to bring clouds, showers
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Scientists have observed land surrounding a "unique" volcano in Tanzania bulging, a sign that a massive reservoir of magma is puffing up the surrounding areas like a balloon — and possibly an impending eruption. As detailed in a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, an international team of scientists detected "periods of […]
At least eight people have died after some of the heaviest rain in years hit central and eastern Europe, causing flooding and widespread disruption.
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
A Calgary man is in hospital after a bear attacked him while hiking in the Crowsnest Pass Friday morning, according to Alberta RCMP.Cst. Cory Riggs, an RCMP public information officer, said the 45-year-old man was hiking alone in a remote area near Window Mountain Lake, which is located near the Alberta/B.C. border, about 25 kilometres northwest of Coleman, Alta.He used a Garmin SOS device to signal for help, Riggs said.An RCMP news release issued Saturday described the man's injuries as "extens
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
Details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh on the chance of auroras tonight across Canada.
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal with the active weather in store across the Prairies this week.
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
Hurricane season is quickly (and unexpectedly) falling behind average
Charged particles crashing into Earth are expected to create strong solar storm conditions early Monday morning, prompting a Geomagnetic Storm Watch as the Northern Lights could be visible farther south than usual.
Emergency workers carried out rescue operations on Sunday in the eastern Czech towns of Jesenik and Opava after days of heavy rains caused widespread flooding and forced mass evacuations. (AP Video by Jan Gebert and Stanislav Hodina)
Scientists say they figured out what caused a massive nine-day vibration that offers new warnings about human-linked climate change. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir explains.
Lake Ontario cast a dense cloud over an otherwise nice weekend across portions of southern Ontario
STORY: The death toll in central and eastern Europe rose on Sunday (September 15), after days of torrential rain triggered flooding and burst river banks.At an emergency meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the country's first death, after a person drowned in the southwest. Tusk said about 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes, and expected many more to be forced to leave home, with more rain forecast for the next two days.It comes after officials in Romania said on Saturday that several people died and thousands of homes were damaged by flooding in the eastern part of the country.In Galati County, residents faced fast-flowing floodwaters that destroyed their homes, and killed pets and livestock."It destroyed everything, I don’t have anything left. The beds are filled (with mud), the pillows are filled, I have nowhere to sleep. Nothing, nothing, nothing."Tens of thousands of households have been left without power in the region, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria also expected to see more heavy rain.Czech news agency CTK reported that more than 50,000 households had their electricity supply cut off, mostly in the north and northeastern areas.Forecasters warned that parts of the country could see more than a third of average annual rainfall by Sunday.The country's environment minister urged people in the worst-hit areas to prepare to leave their homes.
It’ll be a rough week at the beach for some as a storm develops in the western Atlantic
Spotty Showers and Breezy today