ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Calm conditions most of the week
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Calm conditions most of the week
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Calm conditions most of the week
As humidity levels rise, Southern Ontario faces an increased risk of severe storms. These storms could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potentially dangerous lightning. Stay informed and prepared as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates.
One day after destructive tornadoes plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma were under tornado watches Saturday evening.
The same system responsible for multiple tornadoes on Friday across Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa will run into arctic air over northern Ontario, resulting in winter weather from Winnipeg to Lake Superior
Temperatures and humidity are on the rise across southern Ontario as unsettled weather pushes into the region
Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario
Warm-weather lovers are in for a little treat this weekend as above-seasonal temperatures build over southern Ontario, but it comes with a rainy cost
Clean-up efforts and assessments of the devastation wrought by an outbreak of more than two dozen tornadoes were underway Saturday in Omaha, Neb., as forecasters warned of more trouble ahead.
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Wildfire season is well underway in Alberta, with some communities already being forced to evacuate and provincial government officials implementing fire restrictions.Last year marked a record wildfire year, burning more than 2.2 million hectares in Alberta. But drought helped several dozen fires survive throughout the winter and has left various regions even drier than a year ago, resulting in an earl
Unstable weather conditions promoted an outbreak of tornadoes in parts of Nebraska and Iowa on Friday
The multi-day tornado outbreak continues Saturday, with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes. There is a tornado watch in effect for parts of six states, from Texas to Iowa into the late evening. A moderate risk -- level 4 out of 5 -- is in the outlook for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri Saturday, with storms expected to flare up again in the afternoon and evening across a huge area of the country.
Following tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa, The National Weather Service is advising Midwest residents to prepare for more stormy weather.
An active storm track parked over the western Great Lakes will keep unsettled weather around as we close out April
A rainy, snowy weekend is welcome news in B.C. as widespread drought plagues the province heading into wildfire season
Breezy conditions will continue into the weekend. Here’s a look at the forecast.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the southern part of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of injury or significant property damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 102 kilometers (63 miles) south of Banjar city at a depth of 68.3 kilometers (42.4 miles). There was no tsunami warning. High-rises in the capital Jakarta swayed for around a minute and two-story homes shook strongly in the West Java provinc
Oklahoma emergency manager gives tips ahead of severe weather threat
Canada's farm fields are in the midst of a transformation. As the country rapidly warms from human-caused climate change, farmers are being pushed to reconsider conventional wisdom about what can and can't survive in this northern climate. Crops are getting planted later in the year than ever as killer winter frost delays its arrival in Ontario. Berries in British Columbia devastated by recent climate-driven extreme heat and floods are moving into the controlled climates of vertical farms. A spi
A tornado was on the ground in southeast Nebraska where several warnings are in place for the western portions of the Omaha metro area.
Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday. That is more than double the number of deaths reported two weeks ago as the amount of rainfall increases, especially in the coastal region and the capital, Dar es Salaam.
Dirk Verdoorn explains where to expect possible thunderstorm activity on Friday.