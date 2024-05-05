ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cinco de Mayo Forecast
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cinco de Mayo Forecast
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cinco de Mayo Forecast
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
The man, who was not carrying bear spray, drew a handgun and fired five shots at the charging bear.
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
The European Space Agency has released an incredible video of the Sun's roiling surface, which was taken by its Solar Orbiter last year. The video shows strands of energized particles leaving the star's lower atmosphere in the form of "coronal rain," with small eruptions of plasma dotting a fuzzy, "coronal moss" surface — a […]
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
TransAlta, one of Alberta's largest power generators, has cancelled a proposed wind farm development and is putting a hold on three other power projects, citing provincial rule changes and a lack of certainty in the market.In February, Alberta's government announced new rules on the development of renewable power in the province. They imposed a new 35-kilometre buffer zone around areas deemed "pristine viewscapes."Calgary-based TransAlta said those rules, coupled with a lack of clarity around th
Women say they’d much rather encounter a bear in the woods than a strange man. This has made men incredibly angry, which proves our point, writes Robin Epley.
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
He went against several bear safety best practices while hunting for shed antlers in grizzly country, officials say.
Daniel Lingham, 71, had served two prison sentences for his illegal egg collecting before he was caught on a wildlife trap camera last year.
Another round of scattered thunderstorms are on tap for Sunday with temperatures soaring into the 20s across southern Ontario. All your forecast details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Far below the ocean's surface, in the dark depths of the deep sea floor ecosystem (about 3,000 feet or 1,000 meters deep), exists an entire world of deep sea creatures that humans rarely glimpse.
At least 178 people have been rescued from homes and vehicles in Harris County, Texas, an official said Saturday, with more rain expected over the weekend in the wake of strong storms and downpours that damaged homes and triggered evacuations.
The death toll rose to 56 in southern Brazil Saturday with dozens still missing as historic floods continue to cause region-wide devastation.
The two were domestic breeds that would not have survived one night in the wild, say rescuers.
Heavy rain and flooding has devastated communities in East Africa with buildings submerged in floodwaters and scores forced to leave their homes.
The July event will involve panel debates and workshops on climate change and a green economy.