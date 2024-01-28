ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Another storm on the way

The Canadian Press

RED DEER, Alta. — Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will announce a new leader to replace Rachel Notley on June 22. The party announced the date on Saturday following meetings in Red Deer to set the rules and timelines of the leadership contest. Notley said Jan. 16 that she would be stepping down after leading the NDP for almost a decade, including four years as premier from 2015 to 2019. The party says in a news release that the leadership race will begin on February 5th and will conclude on the