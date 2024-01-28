ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Another storm on the way
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Another storm on the way
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Another storm on the way
RED DEER, Alta. — Alberta's Opposition NDP says it will announce a new leader to replace Rachel Notley on June 22. The party announced the date on Saturday following meetings in Red Deer to set the rules and timelines of the leadership contest. Notley said Jan. 16 that she would be stepping down after leading the NDP for almost a decade, including four years as premier from 2015 to 2019. The party says in a news release that the leadership race will begin on February 5th and will conclude on the
The premier of Australia's New South Wales state condemned on Sunday a neo-Nazi rally in the state capital Sydney as "appalling", a day after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said neo-Nazism was on the rise in the country. Police on Sunday said around 30 men gathered at a park in the city's north and were issued with orders preventing them from entering other areas of Sydney, before they dispersed, with no arrests made. "Police are meeting these obnoxious and appalling racists head-on in New South Wales streets," Premier Chris Minns told reporters in Sydney, describing the event as a "neo-Nazi demonstration".
SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov's 36th goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at SaskTel Centre. Sidorov, who also added an assist, scored at 1:41 of the third period to make it a 3-1 game at the time. Easton Armstrong and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (32-9-2-3), who outshot the Raiders 33-9. Niall Crocker and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (20-2
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — There’s something about the 2026 Olympics course in Cortina that brings the best out of American skier Jacqueline Wiles. Ten years ago, Wiles scored her first World Cup points at the Italian resort with a 15th in a downhill. In 2018, she placed third in a race won by her mentor and now good friend, Lindsey Vonn.
The Golden Valley High boys wrestling team avenged a loss to Merced earlier in the week by winning the Sac-Joaquin Section dual championship against the Bears.
The two teams facing off at Super Bowl LVIII will be determined this weekend when the NFC and AFC crown their champions on Sunday, Jan. 28. Vying for the AFC championship are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, with a home-field advantage for the latter as the teams will play at M&T Bank …
A snowboarder who spent 15 hours trapped overnight in a ski lift gondola in California has described her frightening ordeal as she screamed desperately for help amid freezing conditions.
CALGARY — Elias Lindholm scored the only goal and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing skid with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night over the Chicago Blackhawks. Calgary (22-22-5) finishes 2-4-0 on its six-game homestand. The Blackhawks (14-34-2) have lost 10 straight on the road and are winless (0-19-1) in their last 20 away from home. The franchise record is 22 set in 1950-51 (0-20-2). It's the second shutout of the season and 20th of his career for Markst
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
“I never could have imagined the agonizing way in which my mom spent her last minutes on this earth.”
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
Several systems will be impacting British Columbia. The coast will see much of the rainfall, where flood watches and high streams flow advisories are located. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
We’ve come a long way from the polar vortex that greeted January
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
As the rain slowly moves out of southern Ontario, dense fog will once again hamper visibility. Sunday has the potential for wet snow mixed with rain. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
VANCOUVER — Rainfall and flood advisories remain in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region as balmy weather brings a series of rainstorms to British Columbia's South Coast, melting any sign of heavy snowfall earlier this month. Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers is rolling over the area through Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal. A rainfall warning spanning parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound says the warmer airmass wil
Grey County council has given its thumbs up to the continuation of a project to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Grey has been working with Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Huron and Perth counties on a plan to add electric vehicle chargers across the local area in an effort to fill in gaps where chargers are needed. The program has been titled: Rural Recharge. County staff brought forward an update about the project at council’s meeting on Jan. 25. Through
Widespread freezing rain warnings are in effect across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec into Friday