ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
Monstrous waves continue to wreak havoc along the California coast, where beachside communities have been facing damaging flooding and life-threatening water conditions as a series of storms makes its way onshore.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large cargo ship with a fire in its hold is being kept 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) offshore of an Alaska port as a precaution while efforts are undertaken to extinguish the flames, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. There were no injuries to the 19 crew members aboard the Genius Star XI, which was carrying a load of lithium-ion batteries across the Pacific Ocean, from Vietnam to San Diego, the guard's Alaska district said in a release. The fire started on Christmas Day
A warm month reached its peak on Friday as Tofino cracked its all-time warmest December temperature record
Southern Ontario is about to experience a snowy interlude to ring in the new year before the sun finally makes its return after an overcast December
Along with the massive recent manufacturing investments in electric vehicle (EV) technology and talks of a greener, decarbonized future, there are some not-so-green problems. In its latest New Energy Finance report, Bloomberg News predicts there will be some 730 million EVs on the road by 2040. The year before, Bloomberg predicted half of all U.S. vehicle sales would be battery electric by 2030. In Canada, too, there's talk of a big economic boost with the transition to EVs — including 250,000 j
Crews racing to build sand fortresses to avoid damage to houses on the coast.
A system moving into southern Ontario for the final day of 2023 will bring the region a chance for freezing rain and snow
Some of the top animal stories of 2023 include the adoption of a massive cat, a golden retriever farm in Vermont and a giraffe born without spots.
Snow and freezing rain will continue into Sunday for parts of Atlantic Canada as the tail of a one-two punch of winter storms departs
Where's the snow? December has been a warm month for British Columbia as record breaking temperatures recorded in the region showing how above seasonal it has been. Weather Specialist, Amandeep Purewal shares more on what areas broke records and the pattern change expected in January.
Sharing prams with monkeys and relaxing with the lions - the Clews family recall their wild upbringing.
A few marine mammals in apparent revolt pushed meme-makers into overdrive. But a scholar who thinks about justice and human-animal relations suggests something deeper is behind the schadenfreude.
The City of Toronto is opening four warming centres on New Year's Eve as temperatures in the city are expected to plummet overnight.Warming centres, which are opened when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment and Climate Change Canada issue a winter weather event warning, give people experiencing homelessness a warm place to rest, with access to facilities and other community services. Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday evening, with a low of -4 C. With wind chill, it'll feel like -1
In the hottest year on record, the fingerprints of a changing climate in a warming world were all over dozens of extreme weather events in 2023.
Crews in Ventura County worked on Friday, December 29, to protect coastal California communities as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted high surf into the weekend.The Ventura County Fire Department encouraged individuals to avoid coastal areas during the storm and high surf warning.This footage by the Ventura County Fire Department shows heavy equipment operators creating a seven-foot-high, mile-long berth between San Pedro St and Greenock Lane to keep hold back dangerous tides.All beaches in Oxnard were closed through New Year’s Eve due to the conditions. Credit: VCFD PIO via Storyful
Rain and dangerous high surf are battering Southern California, prompting urgent safety warnings in coastal areas after damaging waves hit earlier this week.
Snow continues across the maritimes, as freezing rain and ice pellets makes for a tricky commute across eastern Newfoundland. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
The Met Office yellow alert said there could be up to 20cm of snow on high ground during Saturday.
Authorities rescued all 122 fisherman and reported no injuries
California's coast is continuing to experience extremely dangerous beach conditions.