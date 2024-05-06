ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Clear weather coming our way!
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Clear weather coming our way!
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Clear weather coming our way!
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Scores of emaciated brown pelicans, too weak to fly, have been found on Southern California beaches in the last month
Major industrial resource projects under provincial jurisdiction that spew massive amounts of carbon emissions will no longer trigger federal environmental assessments — a move that's angering environmental groups. The Liberal government walked back the requirement in amendments to its controversial 2019 Impact Assessment Act, parts of which the Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the fall. Environmental groups are raising the alarm and expressing their "disappointment" in a recent letter a
Mark Robinson has experienced dozens of natural disasters and has this advice for how best to prepare for the unthinkable.
Hidaya is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Tanzanian region
A low-pressure system will track into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing rain and the risk of thunderstorms to potentially put a damper on or delay some outdoor plans
An exceptionally active tornado season across the United States continues on Monday as widespread storms are expected across the Plains
Remote First Nations are often the first in Saskatchewan to feel the effect and deal with the danger of wildfires. Now, they’re using whatever they have to prepare for a potentially devastating fire season.
The body of a young boy was recovered from floodwaters near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, as search and rescue teams statewide continue to patrol streets and neighborhoods inundated by rainfall.
Weather Forecast: Gusty winds and blowing dust likely in New Mexico on Sunday
Deadly flooding filling up homes in southern Brazil forced families to head to the roofs and attics to wait and hope for rescue.
(Bloomberg) -- Robusta coffee prices have climbed to the highest in 45 years, according to the International Coffee Organization, as a supply crunch intensifies for the variety used in espresso blends and instant drinks. Most Read from BloombergTruce Talks Drag as Hamas Hits Israel Crossing in Deadly AttackFrance’s Macron Calls for Reset of Economic Ties With ChinaBuffett Praises Apple After Trimming It, Drops Paramount StakeTreasury Rally Risks Running Into a $125 Billion Brick WallXi Begins Eu