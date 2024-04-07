ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cool and sunny to finish the weekend

Storyful

Heavy rain hit New South Wales and southern Queensland on Thursday, April 4, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said, triggering severe weather warnings in parts of the states.Footage shared by the Byron Bay Wildlife Sanctuary shows the sanctuary entirely flooded.“On April 4th, a sudden downpour wreaked havoc on our beloved Sanctuary park,” a spokesperson for the sanctuary said on a fundraising page created to help the park recover. “In just thirty minutes, half of our sanctuary was submerged underwater.”The sanctuary also said the staff reacted quickly to ensure the safety of its animals.As rain continued in New South Wales and Queensland, the BOM issued severe weather warnings for large portions of the New South Wales coast, as well as south and southeast Queensland. Credit: Byron Bay Wildlife Sanctuary via Storyful