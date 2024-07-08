ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Slightly cooler Monday
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Plan ahead if you're out and about in southern and eastern Ontario Saturday. Conditions will be conducive for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, so make sure you stay close to safe shelter in case of foul weather
Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
The extreme heat in British Columbia is causing significant concern for wildfires. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network discusses the current conditions and potential fire risks.
MONTREAL — A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it. The Lester B. Pearson School Board says it has temporarily closed two bathrooms at Terry Fox Elementary School in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro that have been incorrectly draining into a storm sewer instead of a sanitary sewer. The raw sewage has contributed to highly contaminate
Authorities say a fast-moving forest fire that has burned thousands of acres in southern New Jersey is now 65 percent contained. The blaze in the Wharton State Forest was reported early Friday. Officials believe it began in the area of the Batona Campground in Tabernacle, which was evacuated as a precaution.
A few waves of scattered storms are likely in the Piedmont Triad. Storms are possible early Sunday before sunrise and more afternoon and evening storms are likely. Thunderstorms may bring heavy rain with a localized flooding risk.