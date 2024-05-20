ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Cooler start to the work week
Dazzling displays lit up the night sky last week with rare sightings across the country.
Have a plan to head indoors over the next couple of days as warm, soupy air fuels a repetitive risk for thunderstorms across southern Ontario
FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Mayor of British Columbia's Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes have been lost and six other properties have been damaged by a wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson more than a week ago. Rob Fraser says three of the four homes were occupied and one was vacant, but he's been able to speak with most of the owners whose properties have been damaged. Fraser says the affected properties were on the outskirts of Fort Nelson, and the six others sa
A multi-day severe weather event sweeping across the Prairies ends with a bang in parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario to start the long weekend
Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations. In the southwestern German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats. State capital Saarbruecken was hard hit while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut
Northern Ontario is bracing for severe storms that may bring intense winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides updates on the anticipated storm's timing and potential impacts, helping residents prepare for the adverse weather conditions.
Despite economic growth that has lifted millions of people out of poverty, a number of social problems, including violent crime, still persist.
Strong to severe thunderstorms in North Carolina produced a quick 3-4" of rainfall across communities north of Charlotte on Saturday. Trees and tents were reported to be toppled over in the area of Wilkesboro, and flooding was seen around the speedway.
Heavy rainfall and storms wreak havoc across northern Italy, France and Germany, whilst southern Italy endures an unseasonal heatwave.View on euronews
Parts of northwest India sweltered under scorching temperatures on Saturday, with the capital New Delhi under a severe weather alert as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country. India's weather department expects heat wave conditions to persist across the north for the next few days, and has put several states on high alert. On Friday, parts of New Delhi reported up to 47.1 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit).
BEED, India (AP) — Almost 970 million Indians are voting in general elections amid sweltering heat and unpredictable weather extremes exacerbated by human-caused climate change, leading to loss of livelihood, forced migration and increasingly difficult living conditions for millions across the country. Voters are looking for politicians who promise relief, stability and resilience to the wide-ranging and damaging effects of a warming climate. In their election manifestos, India’s top political p
Poor internet connection? Access a low-bandwidth, accessible version of this story on CBC Lite.Meredith Stanfield hoped she would be allowed into her neighbourhood Saturday morning to pick up a phone charger and a few days' worth of cat litter for her three pet felines.Stanfield lives in Prairie Creek, one of four neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray, Alta., that was affected by an evacuation order due to a nearby wildfire. She was among thousands of 6,600 residents forced to flee on Tuesday.When she
Residents who were ordered out of Canada's oil sands hub of Fort McMurray, Alberta, due to a nearby wildfire are clear to return home, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo lifted the evacuation order for the Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace neighborhoods on the city’s southern edge.
Another spectacular light show could come within two weeks as Sun storms reach 11-year high.
Northeast residents are in for toasty start to the week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A stretch of drier weather and rising temperatures are expected to grip areas from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic and New England into midweek for many. Through Wednesday, a pronounced northward bulge in the jet stream over then Eastern United States will help to usher in a zone of high pressure. This feature will promote a surge of warmth from cities like Charlotte, North Carolina, to Bangor, Maine, wh
Matt Hoenig says we will be seeing lots of clouds and occasional showers ahead of a warming trend.
More than 349,000 customers were without electricity in Houston as the heat index rises. Kansas and Florida also face a severe weather risk.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in western Afghanistan have killed at least 50 people and dozens remain missing, a Taliban official said on Saturday, adding the death toll was based on preliminary reports and might rise. Afghanistan has been witnessing unusually heavy seasonal rains. The hard-hit province of Ghor has suffered significant financial losses, said Abdul Wahid Hamas, spokesman for the provincial governor, after thousands of homes and properties were damaged an
Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday (May 18), swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations.
Shattered windows and caved-in walls. Toppled power lines and trees. The severe storms that swept through Houston and the Gulf Coast on Thursday left all the destructive traces of a hurricane, yet they didn’t blow in from the tropics. Violent clusters of thunderstorms cause extensive damage across the United States each year, not just through rain and flooding, but also through hail, tornadoes and walls of blasting wind. Here’s what to know about such storms, and how they might be changing in ou