ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: This week will feel like Fall
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
It’s a high-stakes holiday weekend forecast across southern Ontario as a dynamic setup spreads over the region.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
A chilly pattern building over the Great Lakes this holiday weekend will send temperatures dipping into the single digits for many
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s devastating path across Florida has left at least 10 dead, millions without power, and destroyed homes and crops, as authorities warn it could take days to assess the full extent of the damages.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died After His W
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
Conservationists credit a species of parasitoid wasp for keeping Wilkins’ Bunting birds alive
Florida residents began repairing damage from Hurricane Milton, which smashed through coastal communities and tore homes to pieces, flooded streets and spawned a deadly tornadoes.
The aurora borealis have already put on a couple shows as of late over Canada. Weather experts say there are more chances to see them coming up.
Outlook for Florida’s property insurance market after back-to-back hurricanes
The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to emergency calls by the crew aboard a 738-foot cargo vessel more than 2 miles off the coast of the Aleutian Islands on Saturday. The agency believes 21 crew members and a significant amount of fuel were aboard.
An unsettled pattern will span Atlantic Canada during Thanksgiving weekend, ensuring the holiday will be rainy and gusty on the East Coast
Amy Welsh of Lakeland, Fla., tells the terrifying story of how her father, unable to walk on his own, died as water entered his home during Hurricane Milton. Welsh says she ‘needed another person’ to carry her dad, 61, out of the house and that he had died by the time the water levels went down.