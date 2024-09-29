ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Get ready for heat this week

  • At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast

    PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.

  • Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town

    Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

  • Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land

    With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.

  • Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding

    Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:

  • Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home

    Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.

  • Helene sabotages southern Ontario's spectacular fall weekend weather

    Helene could be a roadblock to what would otherwise be a spectacular fall weekend in southern Ontario

  • Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions

    (Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergA 7,000-Year-Old City Emerges as a Haven from Dubai’s Sky-High RentsClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit,

  • How has the inside of the Earth stayed as hot as the Sun’s surface for billions of years?

    Starting at the surface, you would have to dig nearly 2,000 miles before reaching the Earth’s core. No one could survive that trip – and the 10,000-degree F heat once there would vaporize you anyway.

  • After Helene, Hurricane Isaac Is Strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean, Here’s Where It’s Headed

    Hurricane Isaac isn't expected to cause any damage to the U.S., the National Hurricane Center announced

  • Tropical Atlantic is still bustling even after Helene's exit

    After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Knicks end Julius Randle era sending him, Donte DiVincezo to Timberwolves for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns: reports

    NEW YORK — The Julius Randle era at Madison Square Garden has come to an end, and for north New Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns, homecoming is here early. The Knicks traded Randle, a three-time All-Star, Donte DiVincenzo, the franchise’s all-time single-season 3-point leader, and a future first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns, one of the league’s premier centers, late ...

  • Man and dog rescued from sea during Helene's peak

    A man and his pooch adrift at sea during Hurricane Helene were among many in Florida who had emergency officials to thank for keeping them safe.

  • Dozens dead, millions without power throughout southeast U.S. in wake of Helene

    Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.

  • Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some

    Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns trade analysis: Knicks left with limited roster-building options

    NEW YORK — This blockbuster move wouldn’t have been possible without Shake Milton. When the Knicks traded Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, they faced a hard cap dilemma: get locked into the $188.9 million second apron for taking back more salary than they sent out or perform salary-cap gymnastics to stay flexible under the collective ...

  • Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds

    Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful

  • Summer may be over, but the severe weather season hasn't fallen yet

    Now that we're in the “-ber” months, it can be easy to forget that despite the colourful leaves, cooling temperatures, and shorter days, severe weather can still strike.

  • Dozens rescued from roof of Tennessee hospital during flooding from Helene

    More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.

  • Welcome back Carter: Ex-Raptors star honoured at Toronto ceremony

    Toronto basketball fans welcomed back Vince Carter at a ceremony Friday, where the Raptors team president confirmed the former NBA star will become the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.Joined by members of the Raptors organization and city hall, Carter was in town to help reopen refurbished basketball courts at Dixon Park. Carter's Embassy of Hope foundation built the courts in 2003, when he was still playing in Toronto."I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to come

  • Bear killed after breaking into Yukon University building

    A black bear was killed by conservation officers after it broke through a door and got into Yukon University's main building in Whitehorse on Thursday night.Yukon conservation officers say they're not sure what prompted the animal to enter the building.It happened late Thursday evening. Officers say the bear broke through an exterior door and a window to get into the building, and was then let out through a door opened by staff.Conservation officers arrived to find the animal by the gymnasium. I