ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: The worst of the winds are behind us
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
When people think of wildfires, burning trees are likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why trees, including the state's ic
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
Snow will both start and end the weekend in southern Ontario, with some additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. You'll want to plan ahead
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Milo Ventimiglia have lost their LA homes.
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, but it has also greatly impacted her health
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area have burned at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.
Sea lions making an appearance on Bowen Island are putting on quite a show. They often bark and wail at night, keeping residents awake. For some, their appearance is a positive sign of a healthy environment, but the sentiments of those living near the water aren't as kind.
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
A source tells PEOPLE the actress is "heartbroken for those who have lost their homes, or are impacted by the fires"
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
The Archer Fire, ignited Friday near the Granada Hills area of the county, not far from the already blazing Hurst Fire.
Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed seven people, burned at least 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.
Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn
Pacific Palisades appeared more like a moonscape of destruction than an upscale neighborhood known for its ocean views, beautiful vistas and celebrity denizens.
World Central Kitchen is partnering with restaurants and food trucks to feed first responders and families in Southern California