ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Calm conditions through Veterans Day
Rafael has weakened into a tropical storm as slowly moved in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
Here’s what you should do if you encounter an invasive dog-sized lizards in South Carolina, Department of Natural Resources says.
Thwaiting Period The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is called the "Doomsday Glacier" for a reason. Larger than the state of Florida, the icy mass contains so much water that scientists predict that its melting could single-handedly raise global sea levels by over two feet — and possibly over five times more that, if it triggers […]
Massive grizzly bear "The Boss" seemed to have lost his bearings earlier this week.He was spotted by a local nature photographer in the Canmore area, much farther east than he's normally known to frequent.The Boss, officially known as Bear No. 122, was seen Sunday where photographer and biologist Jason Leo Bantle lives in Harvie Heights, a hamlet just northwest of Canmore.Parks Canada said The Boss is in his mid-20s, and the last time he was captured he weighed roughly 450 pounds (about 200 kilo
Wild turkeys are usually deemed docile birds and may seem more elusive than other popular urban wildlife like coyotes or Canada geese.
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
A system buffeting parts of Atlantic Canada with some of the region’s strongest wind gusts in months could be classified as a bomb cyclone
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
Toronto's decades-long efforts to revitalize the Don River and protect the city against flooding reached a new milestone Friday. Waterfront Toronto has removed the last pieces of the wall that once separated the mouth of the Don River and Lake Ontario as a next step in a project featuring a new island that could become home to thousands of people. The metre-wide concrete wall, called the North Plug, separated the Don River from the river valley, according to Waterfront Toronto. Its removal means
The water was already knee-high on the ground floor of the hotel where Aitana Puchal had taken refuge when she received a text alert from the regional government of Valencia at 8 pm on Oct. 29 warning people to shelter in place from severe flash floods. "We could have done with (the warning) about six hours earlier," said the 23-year-old, who had fled with other local residents and guests to the first floor of the hotel near the town of Paiporta. Carlos Martinez, another Paiporta resident, told local television the flood alert came when he was stranded in a tree "seeing bodies floating past."
Hurricane Helene destroyed parts of South Carolina in September. Now, McMaster is asking for hundreds of millions in federal relief and has launched a recovery plan
Atlantic Canada in store for some blustery conditions as a cold front brings intense winds. With wind warnings already set in place, this could be a concern for power outages and strong storm surge. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rafael weakened Saturday to a tropical storm and was expected to dissolve over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days after barreling across Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.
Satellite images show Camarillo neighborhoods wiped out by the Mountain fire. See the before-after pictures of the damage.
Before the wildfire comes a decision: what to save. It often comes down to “the smallest things," Dawn Deleon told ABC7. The Mountain Fire destroyed her house in Ventura County, California this week.
Rafael weakening, weekend rain chances increasing
The Armstrong State Fish Hatchery grows 20% to 30% of the trout stocked in Western NC. Now, a state official said, ‘We lost the facility.’
A pair of Vancouver high school students hope their innovation using odour sensors and artificial intelligence will help their peers divert more waste from the landfill.Amy Bach and Sunny Huynh created Bin Genius because of what they saw around them at their schools."A lot of students, when they have lunch, they just throw all of their plates and then their food [waste] into the garbage bin, which will be sent to landfills," said Bach, a Grade 12 student at Gladstone Secondary School."So we want
Matt Hoenig times out when we could see wet weather this week.