ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Get ready for weekend showers
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Get ready for weekend showers
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Get ready for weekend showers
Drivers beware: This first official weekend of spring could start with some heavy snow across parts of Ontario
The scale of the project transforming swathes of barren salt desert on the edge of western India into one of the most important sources of clean energy anywhere on the planet is so overwhelming that the man in charge can’t keep up.
The Georgia zoo staff caught the heartwarming moment on video while the gorillas were in their “indoor night area.”
He tries to copy his mom and “eat whatever she is currently eating,” zookeepers say.
Vermont wildlife officials said they estimate the cub was alone “for a while.”
As concerns about a scheduled increase to the federal carbon price grow, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Tuesday in Ottawa that provinces are welcome to come up with their own policies, as long as the federal minimum pollution price is used.
It won't feel like spring at all in eastern Quebec and on parts of the East Coast as a messy system will be bringing a hefty dose of snowfall for many areas, and heavy rain for others, alongside intense wind gusts
After two years and four failed attempts, a ragdoll cat that belonged to a Kelowna, B.C., woman has been successfully cloned. Kris Stewart received not one but two kittens cloned using DNA from her beloved cat Bear. Stewart said she sent Bear's DNA to ViaGen, a Texas-based pet cloning company, after he died at the age of five in a traffic accident in January 2022. "I just felt like there was more living that needed to be done by Bear," said Stewart. The process of cloning involves putting the an
Noi Psaroudaki, a veterinarian at the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, says a rare male pygmy hippo born earlier this year is doing well — and giving hope to conservationists aiming to increase the population of this endangered species.
Additional snowfall targets Alberta through the weekend. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
With Canada coming out of its warmest winter on record, some may be enjoying the signs of spring that are showing up much earlier this year: But this isn't good news for the natural world.
More snow is on the way for southern Ontario on Wednesday, a not-so pleasant way to welcome spring into the region for its first full day.
Researches discovered the “smooth” animal in a forest of Vietnam.
Killer whales learned to ambush their prey in an underwater canyon, given them open range to flip, ram, slap and drown them to death, a study found.
The owner of an alligator recently seized by conservation officers in New York is fighting for its return, saying the reptile he named Albert and has shared a home with for more than three decades is a gentle giant that's no danger to anyone. Officers a week ago met Tony Cavallaro in the driveway of his suburban Buffalo home with a warrant, before sedating the 12-foot (3.6-meter), 750-pound (340-kilogram) alligator, taping his mouth and driving him away in a van. Cavallaro’s license to keep Albert, who is 34 years old, had expired in 2021, the Department of Environmental Conservation said.
Locals had been killing the snakes because they thought they were poisonous, researchers said.
MONTREAL — For years, the northern shrimp fished in the Quebec waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence have been known as "crevettes de Matane," named after the town where much of the province's harvest has been processed since the 1960s. But after the owners of the town's processing plant announced its closure this week, there's fear that it's not only the Matane shrimp that are on their way out, but the Quebec shrimp fishery as a whole. Patrice Element, director of the shrimp industry group Office
The Hampton Lake couple were walking their Labradoodle Monday morning when they came across a sight that frightened her and fascinated him
The Yukon Legislative Assembly has defeated a motion to condemn an increase to the federal carbon tax.That tax is due to go up by about 23 per cent on April 1, adding roughly three cents more per litre to the price Yukoners pay for gas.Yukon Party MLA Wade Istchenko, who represents Kluane, brought the motion forward Wednesday to condemn the increase. The motion ultimately failed, with eight MLAs voting in favour and 10 voting against it.Istchenko said people can't afford that increase when they'
An archaeological site in Ethiopia has revealed that a population of humans survived the eruption of Sumatra’s Mount Toba 74,000 years ago.