ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, March 17, 2024: Chance for showers Monday
We’re diving from May to January across Alberta this week as winter reasserts its grip on the Prairies
Tourists who plan to visit the park after it reopens next month should expect plenty of surprises as they scour the landscape in search of wildlife.
The creature’s body was found Saturday, onlookers say.
Mass die-offs of farmed salmon show the deep problems with aquaculture.
Ontario’s enjoyed some tastes of spring lately, but the next few days will offer a March reality check for the region
While the spring attire is expected to be brought out in Alberta Sunday, the winter clothing needs to be kept nearby as the warmth has a short expiration date this week
A 49-year-old woman and 72-year-old man are hospitalised during the attack in Liptovský Mikuláš.
There won't be much green to be seen in parts of southern Ontario Sunday and early this week as a reverse of fortunes means more snow and cold air returning to take the place of the recent spring weather it has enjoyed
Legislators and scientists are offering a beacon of hope for the missing alpine predator.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky. Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (2 miles) long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office had warned for weeks that magma — semi-molten rock — was accumulating under the ground, making an eruption likely. Hundreds of people were e
Snow sweeps back into Ontario with tricky travel conditions possible. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides further insights into the impacts of this system.
Powerful lava flows began late on Saturday - but authorities say they have since diminished significantly.
A compelling idea to counter the warming Earth has been brought forward in the scientific community. Is it a doable solution? Or, does it have too much risk involved? See what some experts have to say
The unusual behavior observed in the Keys has never before been reported by sawfish experts
After weeks of spring-like warmth, parts of the United States will briefly plunge back into winter this week, with below-freezing temperatures possible for much of the eastern half of the country.
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it's taking measures to mitigate potential impact to the province's economy after Imperial Oil Ltd. announced it has temporarily shut down a pipeline that supplies gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area. The province says in a news release that the line runs between Gretna, Man., at the U.S. border, and Winnipeg, and it says the decision by Imperial to shut it for repairs followed "proactive pipeline inspections" that identified
A cross-country clipper will bring snow to northern Ontario and rain to the south on Saturday, before widespread cold air sweeps in on Sunday with lake-effect snow threatening parts of the south
A million out of control mice that are feasting on seabirds and causing havoc on a remote island are to be exterminated. The whiskered rodents were accidentally introduced to Marion Island 200 years ago and are breeding wildly as climate change raises temperatures. Now conservationists are taking drastic action on the tiny island situated in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean, between Antarctica and South Africa - with no margin for error.
The air won’t feel very spring-like across Ontario this week even as astronomical spring arrives
Higher-elevation areas outside of Denver and Boulder saw more than 4 feet of snow after the storm beginning Wednesday.