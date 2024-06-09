ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, June 9, 2024: Stubborn marine layer, warmer heading into Monday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, June 9, 2024: Stubborn marine layer, warmer heading into Monday
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, June 9, 2024: Stubborn marine layer, warmer heading into Monday
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
The lava flow from an active Icelandic volcano again engulfed a road leading to the coastal town of Grindavik and the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on Saturday, with officials closely monitoring its path. Drone footage captured on the Reykjanes Peninsula shows the steadily advancing flow.
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
You can find five of the world's top 10 largest lakes in North America. But one overseas inland body takes the crown for biggest lake in the world.
A near historic cold vs heat across two neighboring provinces. Here's why with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CALGARY — Calgary's water conservation efforts have improved but there's still a "high risk" of running dry as crews continue to repair a major water main break over the next five to seven days, city officials said Saturday.
Drenching rains are likely across the southern half of Florida this week
The death of two newborn bear cubs of a rare white grizzly — known as Bear 178 — in Yoho National Park this week has reignited calls for increased awareness and highway safety for those visiting the mountains.The cubs, whose mother is a well-known bear, nicknamed Nakoda by locals, were struck and killed along the Trans-Canada Highway. Parks Canada says it received a call about the incident at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday and staff found the cubs dead when they arrived at the location."Wildlife m
MONTREAL — In Quebec's Laurentians region, a few kilometres from a wildlife reserve and just outside the town of Duhamel, lies a source of one of the world’s most sought after minerals for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries: graphite.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amid Mexico’s heat wave and drought, suffering birds are getting air-conditioning and monkeys with heatstroke are being rescued by non-governmental groups.
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
(Bloomberg) -- A slump in the price of natural gas and the prospect of a glut in the years ahead is spurring sales of trucks and ships powered by the fuel, hastening a long-term shift away from oil in the top importer.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RatePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaSaudis Said to Hand
An unusual weather phenomenon happened in the middle of the night around Lubbock, Texas. Temperatures, which had fallen into the lower 70s F at 3:30 a.m. CDT, suddenly spiked into the lower 90s in less than an hour. An AccuWeather / Ambient Weather station nearby in Idalou, Texas, recorded the dramatic increase, jumping from 65 degrees to 88 degrees in less than 60 minutes. Temperature graph from an AccuWeather / Ambient Weather station nearby in Idalou, Texas, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. local ti
It was a tale that seemed too good to be true, and in fact, it was: During the devastating 2019-20 Black Summer wildfires in southeastern Australia, false reports circulated that wombats had protected other animals by herding them into their burrows. But like any good fairy tale, the reports did contain an inkling of truth; it turns out that wombat burrows do serve as fireproof refuges for small mammals, birds and reptiles during and after extreme fires. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from t
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
The period of January to April this year saw a record 4,858 warnings and alerts issued across Britain, data figures show.
(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is easing requirements for automakers to increase the fuel efficiency of new cars following industry pushback.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RatePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South China SeaSaudis Said to Hand About 60% of Aramco Offer to ForeignersCarmakers must reach an aver