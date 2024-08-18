ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, August 18, 2024: Warming trend begins
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, August 18, 2024: Warming trend begins
Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.
Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age
A chaotic Saturday across southern Ontario as storms unleash flooding, at least one tornado
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
Severe storms throughout the weekend could produce large hail and localized flooding. Storms prompted tornado warnings to be issued on Saturday morning.
A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.
HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a
Severe thunderstorms may impact your weekend plans with the risk for heavy rainfall and large hail. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.
A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful
Though the hurricane is hundreds of miles off the North Carolina coast, it will be felt here.